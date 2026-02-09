After Kanpur Lamborghini Accident, 4018 Is In Focus. What It Could Mean

A horrific accident in Kanpur involving a speeding Lamborghini Revuelto, in which six people were injured, has done more than trigger a police probe. It has also pushed a four-digit number into the spotlight: 4018. Images from the crash show the luxury car bearing the registration number 4018. The car belongs to tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, and was allegedly driven by his son Shivam. The businessman has a fleet of luxury card and photos from a few years ago show all the cars, including Rolls Royce and Ferrari, bearing the same registration number - 4018. With no official explanation yet - no confirmation of a birth year, anniversary or numerological preference - the interest has peaked and here are some of the possible explanations.

A Google search shows 4018 is an "angel number", a term borrowed from modern numerology where certain number sequences are believed to carry symbolic meaning. While not among the most commonly cited angel numbers, 4018, according to some websites, is being broken down creatively: 4 for stability with strong foundation, 0 for infinite potential and wholeness, 1 for new beginnings and 8 for power or wealth. Put together, some websites say, it signals building something substantial that leads to material success.

To be clear, there is no scientific or official basis for such interpretations. Numerology remains a matter of personal belief, not fact.

In India, number plates have long carried cultural weight. From lucky digits to repeated numbers secured through special auctions, vehicles often double up as personal statements. The Kanpur case has simply added a new layer: A number that now travels between police records and Instagram reels, between FIRs and spiritual explainers.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place on Sunday afternoon and Shivam was allegedly drunk.

"A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the police station," an eyewitness told news agency ANI.

The car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air. In India, the Revuelto is priced at Rs 10 crore on-road.