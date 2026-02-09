"He Wasn't Driving": Lawyer Of Kanpur Businessman's Son Despite Lamborghini Video Proof

A speeding Lamborghini ploughed into pedestrians and rammed several vehicles in an upscale area of Kanpur yesterday, injuring six people. Footage that emerged 24 hours later shows bouncers pulling a man - now identified as Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco baron - from the driver's seat.

However, Mishra's lawyer claims that the man was not behind the wheel of the Rs 10-crore car. "Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. Since he was not driving, there can be no case against him," said lawyer Mrityunjay Kumar.

The video footage shows a bouncer pulling Mishra out of the Lamborghini Revuelto. The bouncer is seen carrying him away while locals are heard in the background saying, "Keep making videos."

Victims and locals allege that the police were initially "going soft" on Mishra due to his family's influence. An FIR was first registered against "unknown persons"; Shivam Mishra's name was only added hours later.

This evening, the Officer-in-Charge of the Gwaltoli police station, Santosh Kumar Gaur, was sent to the police line due to prima facie evidence of negligence. The action against Gaur followed the surfacing of the video.

"He failed to follow due procedure after the accident. The lapse amounts to negligence, and immediate action has been taken," said Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal.

The Scene of the Crash

The VIP Road in Kanpur's Gwaltoli area was crowded with pedestrians and vehicles at approximately 3:15 pm yesterday when the Italian luxury sports car first hit an autorickshaw and then crashed into a stationary motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air. Witnesses recounted that the car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

Sonu Tripathi, one of the injured, told reporters that he and his cousin were standing near their motorcycle when the car struck them. He stated that his cousin fell while two other people were flung onto the footpath.

Videos showed angry locals gathering at the spot immediately after the crash. Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd, further escalating tensions. The black Lamborghini - bearing a Delhi registration plate - has been seized and sent for a mechanical inspection.

Shivam Mishra is the son of KK Mishra, Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd's owner, who has been under the IT department's scanner.

In March 2024, the department conducted searches at multiple premises in Delhi and Kanpur, reportedly uncovering luxury vehicles and approximately Rs 4.5 crore in cash. Among the fleet of cars found during those searches were a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a McLaren, a Porsche, and the black Lamborghini Revuelto involved in Sunday's accident. Many of the vehicles bore the distinctive registration number "4018." Jewellery and expensive watches were also seized during the raids.

With Inputs from Arun Agarwal.