Telangana Watchman, 28, Killed By Colleague For Washing Hands On His Plate

When 28-year-old Shyam Panchal sat down to have breakfast with a colleague, he had no idea it would be the last meal of his life. Shyam was allegedly murdered by his colleague after a trivial argument at a private apartment complex in Telangana's Kollur.

The incident came to light on Tuesday (January 20) after Panchal's body was found in the watchmen's quarters.

According to police, Panchal and the alleged attacker, Atul Sahani, were having breakfast together on January 19. During the meal, Panchal reportedly washed his hands in Sahani's plate, sparking a heated argument between them.

The disagreement escalated, and Sahani allegedly struck Panchal on the head, causing severe injuries. Panchal collapsed and died on the spot.

Police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing. Officers are questioning witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the motive and the exact sequence of events.

In a separate incident in Bengaluru, a woman, identified as Asha, was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a saree in the room where she was residing in RR Nagar. After doctors raised suspicion about the cause of death and submitted a detailed post-mortem opinion, the police arrested Asha's husband, Virupaksha, and his friend.

During interrogation, police said both men confessed to involvement in the case. Virupaksha confessed to strangling his wife and hanging her from the fan. The two men are in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

