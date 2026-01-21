Bengaluru Man Kills Wife, Friend Helps Him Make It Look Like Suicide

What was first recorded as an unnatural death case after a woman was found hanging in her rented room in Rajarajeshwarinagar has now taken a dramatic turn, with police arresting her husband and his friend on suspicion of murder after doctors flagged doubts in the post-mortem.

According to the complaint filed on January 10 by Arun Kumar, the victim's brother, Asha had married Virupaksha, a native of Santemavathuru village in Kunigal Taluk, around six years ago after the two were in a relationship.

The couple had been living in Bengaluru, and for the past one-and-a-half years had stayed in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Arun Kumar alleged that from early in the marriage, Virupaksha failed to care for Asha, did not work regularly, and depended on her income. The complaint further stated that the marriage later deteriorated due to disputes linked to an alleged illicit relationship involving Virupaksha.

The couple had reportedly been living separately for about one-and-a-half months, and a divorce petition was already pending before the Family Court.

On January 10, Asha was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a saree in the room where she was residing in RR Nagar.

Based on the complaint and circumstances, Rajarajeshwarinagar police registered a UDR and launched an investigation.

However, the case escalated the next day. On January 11, doctors at Victoria Hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, reportedly expressed suspicion about the cause of death and submitted a detailed opinion to investigators.

Police then widened the probe, and on January 14, Asha's husband and his friend were taken into custody.

During interrogation, police said both men confessed to involvement in the case.

The husband is said to have strangeled the wife and then hung her to the ceiling fan.

The accused were produced before a court on January 15 and were remanded to eight days of police custody for further questioning.



Further details, including the exact motive, sequence of events, and the friend's specific role, are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.