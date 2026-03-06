Video: Bengaluru Apartment Residents Thrash Each Other Over Dog Walking

A dispute over walking a pet dog in an apartment complex escalated into a physical altercation involving senior citizens at an apartment complex in Bengaluru.

The incident took place at Brigade Eutopia East Antopia Apartment in Bengaluru's Varthur area when a resident, Tarun Arora, had taken his dog out for a walk.

According to a police complaint, the apartment complex has a designated space for senior citizens to walk and exercise.

Arora had reportedly brought his dog near the same area. Senior citizens present there questioned him about bringing the dog close to the walking zone and allowing it to urinate nearby, which allegedly led to a heated argument.

The verbal altercation soon turned physical, with seven to eight senior citizens assaulting Arora.

The complaint states that he was kicked and attacked with hands.

A woman who was present at the spot intervened and separated the individuals involved, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Following the incident, Arora filed a complaint at Varthur Police Station alleging assault.

However, the matter has taken another turn as a woman from the group has filed a counter-complaint against Arora. She alleged that when they questioned him about the dog urinating in the area, Arora attacked and threatened them.

The woman also claimed that Arora allegedly intimidated them by saying their children live abroad and that he would not spare them, adding that they now fear for their safety and have sought police protection.

CCTV footage shows a group of senior citizens exercising inside the complex while Arora walks his dog nearby. A confrontation ensues, during which one of the elderly men hurls Arora's phone from his hand, followed by a physical altercation.

Police are currently examining complaints from both sides and are looking into the incident.