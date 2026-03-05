Google Techie Shares Detailed Breakdown Of Rs 1.43 Lakh Monthly Expenses In Bengaluru

A 24-year-old Google professional has garnered attention for detailing her Rs 1.43 lakh monthly spending for February 2026 in Bengaluru. Her breakdown highlights the high cost of maintaining a social lifestyle in India's tech hub, though she expressed a goal to significantly reduce these costs in the coming month.

In a video, Pooja Narula shared a breakdown of her expenses for February, showcasing her spending habits as a 24-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru. She started with her fixed expenses, which included a room rent of Rs 22.4K, maid and cook services costing Rs 2.8K, and electricity and other bills amounting to Rs 2,000. She also highlighted her lifestyle expenses, particularly her weekend socialising, which averaged Rs 2,000 per weekend, totalling Rs 8,000 for the month.

Narula noted that February was an unusual month financially due to several one-time costs. She travelled home, incurring Rs 16,000 in flight tickets and Rs 2,000 in airport cabs. Additionally, she shifted houses, resulting in Rs 3,000 for movers and packers and a Rs 66.6K security deposit. She also spent Rs 20,000 on dining plans and gifts for friends.

"On top of that, I had some miscellaneous dining plans and bought a few gifts for some people, which cost around 20,000 this month. So the total comes out to be 1.43 lakh this month," she said.

Narula acknowledged this might seem high but clarified that several expenses were one-time and not part of her regular budget, hoping to spend less in the coming month. "And not to be fair, this month included some one-time expenses and I'm hoping I would spend way lesser next month, but let's see. Everything is indeed expensive," she added.

"Calculated the total expense of February, and I'm probably never doing this activity again" the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, a Bengaluru-based data engineer had also gone viral after revealing her monthly salary and expenses on Instagram. The techie shared that she takes home Rs 3 lakh per month and spends a little over Rs 2 lakh on living costs, financial obligations, and systematic investments. In the video, she broke down her fixed expenses, including Rs 20,000 for rent and Rs 5,000 for a domestic helper. Her rent also covers electricity, water, and internet, keeping her total monthly housing and utility costs at a steady Rs 25,000 without unexpected bill fluctuations.