Google Techie Shares Experience Of Meeting Sundar Pichai At Gurgaon Office: "Peak Googler Dream"

A Google employee treated Instagram users to a fascinating glimpse of Sundar Pichai's visit to the tech giant's Gurgaon office. Her video snippet, showcasing the CEO's casual interactions with employees, has sparked a flurry of admiration and envy online. The behind-the-scenes look at Google's India office has left many impressed and curious about the workplace vibe.

The interaction was shared by Taruvar Mittal, a Googler of 2.5 years, following a fireside chat during Pichai's visit to India for the AI India Impact Summit 2026. The video shows Pichai moving around the Gurgaon campus and interacting with Google employees. Mittal reflected on making her "20-year-old self proud," noting that she had admired Pichai since her teenage years. The event also featured a surprise appearance by Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who demonstrated his signature batting move to Pichai.

"Yup, that's Sundar Pichai, and that's me making my 20-year-old self proud. Hi, I'm Taruvar, a Googler for the past 2.5 years now. So recently, I got a chance to attend a fireside chat with Sundar when he visited the Google Gurgaon office. While I was living the Peak Googler dream, the Indian cricket legend Shubman Gill showed up to teach Sundar his signature batting move. Safe to say that my 20-year-old self would be screaming right now," she said in the video.

"Not an average day at the office," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Another Google employee, Tanushi Gupta, also shared a "surreal" experience from the same visit, describing a handshake with Pichai as a "full-circle whisper from the universe." The videos captured Pichai interacting informally with staff, providing a rare behind-the-scenes look at the atmosphere within Google's India headquarters.

"There are some moments that don't feel real even while you're standing inside them. Yesterday, at our Google Gurgaon office, I shook hands with the person whose name I've written under ‘Role Model' since I was a teenager. Sundar Pichai. And for a few seconds, time folded," Gupta wrote on LinkedIn.

Pichai's visit to the Gurgaon office followed his keynote at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where he discussed India's growing role as a global AI hub.