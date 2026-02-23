Sundar Pichai Surprises Fans In Commentary Box During India-South Africa T20 World Cup Match

Cricket fans were in for a surprise when a well-known tech leader joined the commentary box during a high-voltage T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa. The special moment was later shared online by former India cricketer Ravi Shastri, creating excitement among fans.

Former Indian coach and commentator Ravi Shastri shared this memorable moment on social media. In his message, he wrote that the presence of tech giant Sundar Pichai in the commentary box was very special. He also said that Pichai is an avid cricket fan and has an amazing understanding and memory of statistics and facts.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared in the commentary box with Shastri during the T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa. The presence of a global tech leader made the match special, showcasing the confluence of technology and sports.

Check Out The Post Here:

Great to have a Tech Giant @sundarpichai in the comm box. He's an avid cricket fan and with an amazing memory for facts and figures #IndvsSA #WT2026 pic.twitter.com/wf3uNF4cQg — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 22, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly became a topic of discussion among cricket fans and social media users.

Fans appreciated this interaction, as it clearly reflected Pichai's passion for cricket and his deep knowledge.

One user commented, "Great to see Sundar Pichai's passion for the game."

Another user commented, "Global tech, Indian cricket , Sundar Pichai and Ravi Shastri in one frame shows the world why India sets the pace on and off the field."