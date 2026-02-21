'You Give Me Money': YouTuber Shares Fun Chat With Sundar Pichai At AI Summit

World leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers, and technology enthusiasts from across the globe have converged in New Delhi at the India AI Summit 2026 over the last few days to discuss the future of artificial intelligence (AI). Amid the serious conversations, a chartered accountant-turned-YouTuber shared a light-hearted exchange with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, which has since gone viral on social media.

Taking to X, Anant Ladha, founder of investment-focused platform 'Invest Aaj for Kal', detailed the 'fanboy moment' at the summit where he joked with Pichai that the Google boss was the one paying his salary.

"I got lucky and my seat was just 2 seats right to Sundar sir," Ladha wrote, recounting how he initiated the conversation. "Went to him and said: 'Sir you give me money every month. Thank you.' He was like as in?"

Explaining himself, Ladha added: "I said, 'I am a YouTuber.' He laughed and that's how our conversation started. Had a good fun chat around Future growth mindset."

The entrepreneur also shared a couple of selfies with Pichai from inside the packed auditorium, adding that the entre exchange was memorable for him.

Check The Viral Post Here:

As the post went viral, social media users praised Pichai for being generous and taking time out of hi busy schedule to talk to the audience members.

"Waiting for Zuckerberg/Elon as they might also give you money every month," said one user while another added: "Love this! Those moments are priceless. From fanboy energy to a real conversation with Sundar Pichai about growth mindset, that's next-level networking."

Sundar Pichai is a face every Indian feels proud of. Brain drain isn't ideal, but when someone reaches the top and elevates the nation's global image, it becomes a source of soft power.

A third commented: "Such a down-to-earth person. Really like the way he engages and talks to anyone who approaches. Would love to meet him if I get a chance in my lifetime."