Man With Advanced Degree In Mathematics Turns To Rapido For Survival: 'Life Is Unfair'

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years has increased competition in the job market to unprecedented levels, leaving even highly qualified individuals struggling to find employment. A recent social media story highlighted this trend, detailing the experience of a well-educated Rapido driver who was forced to chauffeur passengers out of financial distress.

A woman named Sakshi shared the story on X (formerly Twitter), narrating that the driver was seeking referrals from passengers to land a job.

"Few days ago, I booked Rapido after getting back from work. Out of nowhere, he asked what I do for work. When I told him that I have a job, he said he was looking for any kind of work just to meet his daily needs. He asked if I could refer him somewhere. For this purpose, I asked about his education, and I was surprised," the woman wrote.

She added that the driver, despite holding a Bachelor's and Master's in Mathematics plus a B.Ed., had turned to Rapido for survival. After five to six years of unsuccessful preparation for government teaching exams, he was now driving to make ends meet.

"We keep telling students study hard, get degrees, prepare for exams, and life will be stable. But what happens when someone does everything right and still has no secure job."

Few days ago, I booked rapido after getting back from work. Out of nowhere, he asked what I do for work. When I told him that I have a job, he said he was looking for any kind of work just to meet his daily needs. He asked if I could refer to him somewhere. For this purpose, I… pic.twitter.com/oN4EWVH3rS — Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) February 19, 2026

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of users sympathised with the driver's struggles, while others pointed out that he should not be having such difficulties finding a job with his qualifications.

"Life is unfair. We have been fed a perpetual lie that working hard yields results," said one user, while another added: "Never mind, but it seems a bit dreamy that you are holding a Master's in Maths and you've no job. Close the chapter and move on!

A third commented: "The education system failed to convince people of the fact that the main purpose is to develop skills that are gonna get you money. Not the degrees that indirectly qualify you for some job."

A fourth said: "This is the part no one talks about. It's not always about not working hard enough. Sometimes the system just doesn't have space for everyone who did everything right."

(Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the post)