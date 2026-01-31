Rapido Driver Created Fake Profiles Of Women, Posed As Cop To Extort Money

A 27-year-old Rapido driver was arrested for duping people by pretending to be a cybercrime police officer and threatening them for money in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jala Sai Ram Reddy, a native of Karimnagar district in Telangana, was arrested by officers of S.R. Nagar Police Station.

According to investigators, the accused created fake profiles of women on social media platforms, mainly on ShareChat, to trap victims. He started chatting with people and slowly gained their trust.

"After gaining their trust through chats, he collected their phone numbers. Later, he called them posing as a cybercrime officer and threatened them with arrest," said S.V. Raghavendra Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, S.R. Nagar Division.

Out of fear, many victims transferred money through UPI and other online payment methods, believing it to be an official fine. To destroy digital evidence, the accused also asked them to reset their mobile phones.

''In one case, a student was cheated out of nearly Rs 1 lakh after being threatened by the accused. The victim later filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which helped police trace and arrest the accused," explained Mr Rao.

During interrogation, Jala Sai Ram Reddy reportedly admitted to his involvement in the crimes. Further investigation revealed that he is linked to 44 cyber fraud complaints across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Investigators said the accused used multiple SIM cards, mobile phones, bank accounts, and UPI scanners. He also misused shopkeepers' bank accounts to route the stolen money.

Police officials described him as a habitual offender who used fake identity and fear tactics to cheat people.

ACP Raghavendra Rao warned the public that police never demand money over phone calls or digital platforms. He said there is no concept of "digital arrest" in law.

People are advised to report such calls immediately to the nearest police station or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.