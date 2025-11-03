Man Becomes Rapido Driver To Beat Loneliness, Finds Comfort In Passenger's Kindness

A man recently shared on Reddit how he became a Rapido driver to combat loneliness and had a meaningful encounter with a kind passenger. The experience of connecting with strangers, especially the one passenger's genuine concern, helped him feel "a little less alone". Feeling "low and a bit lonely," the man signed up as a Rapido captain on a whim over the weekend, seeking a distraction and spontaneous social interaction.

He reported that most riders he met were polite and easy to talk to, and the brief conversations provided a positive boost after a difficult week. The most impactful moment occurred after a ride with one particular passenger. Seeing the man riding a relatively expensive 250cc bike for a gig service, the passenger was prompted to ask: "Bro, are you okay? You're riding a 250cc for Rapido are you going through something?"

The man was struck by the stranger's "genuine concern," free of judgement or sarcasm. He assured the passenger he was fine and was just trying something new. The passenger smiled, nodded, and still left him a tip before leaving. The man shared that this small, empathetic gesture "hit harder than I expected" and made him realise the impact of simple human kindness, sometimes more so than interactions with people he had known for years.

"I told him I was fine and that I was only doing this to try something new. He smiled, nodded, and still tipped me before leaving. That small gesture hit harder than I expected. A complete stranger noticed me, cared enough to ask, and left me with a little kindness I didn't realise I needed. It's strange how someone you meet for a few minutes can show more warmth than people who've known you for years. That moment stayed with me. Made me feel a little less alone," he wrote in the post.

The post resonated with many Reddit users, who appreciated the heartfelt story and noted the power of small acts of kindness. This anecdote also highlights the growing issue of social isolation, even among well-off professionals in cities like Bengaluru.

Earlier, a similar story of a Bengaluru-based Oracle software engineer who moonlights as a Rapido bike-driver went viral. The engineer, an SDE-2 at Oracle, was spotted riding a premium TVS Ronin, valued at nearly Rs 2 lakh, prompting a curious passenger to question his choice of gig. The techie explained that he takes up weekend rides to connect with people, countering the isolation of his tech job and remote work routine.