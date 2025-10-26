Bengaluru Rapido Driver Contacts Woman Via Google Pay, Returns Her Earphones: "Decency Still Exists"

A simple yet heartwarming gesture by a ride‑share driver in Bengaluru has struck a chord online after a woman shared her experience on LinkedIn. Sambhavi Shrivastava had booked a short ride via Rapido in Indiranagar when she realised she had left her earphones behind once she reached her destination. Within minutes of the ride ending, she received a message via Google Pay from the driver, responding to a charge notification. It turned out he had found her earphones and was trying to reach her.

She shared the experience on LinkedIn, describing it as a reminder that "the world's not all that bad”.

"He told me he would keep them safe and asked when I would be around again. I said Monday, totally forgetting it was Diwali. I ended up calling him this morning around eight thirty to say I would be in office if he was ever close by. Half an hour later, he called and said I could come get them. Just like that," she wrote in the post.

"Jahrul did not have to bother. He could have thrown them away or sold them. But he chose to return them. It sounds like such a small thing, but it really reminded me that decency still exists," she added.

See the post here:

Rapido responded to the post, praising the driver's integrity and announcing that he would be recognised for the gesture. "Thank you for sharing such a heartwarming experience, Sambhavi. We're thrilled to hear about Jahrul's honesty and kindness. It's people like him who truly make a difference, and we're proud to have him as part of the Rapido family," the company wrote.

They also requested Shrivastava to share her ride details so Jahrul could be recognised. Later, Rapido added another update, saying they rewarded Captain Jahrul for returning the earphones.

The incident has gained widespread attention on social media, with many users applauding the driver for his kindness. One user wrote, "sounds too unreal and that's exactly why he deserves all the recognition in the world for this."

Another commented, "That's really heartwarming, small acts like that restore faith in people."

A third user added, "Same happened to me I have left the phone in the cab when I am in Goa I have booked the cab with Goa miles in that app driver number was not showing but I have called on my number and the driver had picked up the call and says that I am coming to return this phone so I am very grateful for that driver."