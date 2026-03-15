Loud Blasts In Dubai, Kuwait Airport Hit In Fresh Iranian Strikes

Loud sounds were heard in Dubai's Marina and Al Sufouh areas, while operations at UAE's Fujairah oil terminal came to a halt after Iranian strikes on Sunday as the Middle East war entered the 16th day. Further, several drones struck Kuwait's international airport, but no injuries were reported.

Clouds of dark black smoke rose from Fujairah, as authorities battling the fire for hours at a stretch, adding that a Jordanian national had been injured.

Thick Plumes Of Smoke Rise From The Fujairah Oil Zone In UAE After Iranian Drone Strike pic.twitter.com/KdPSzoKzW6 — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) March 15, 2026

The latest sounds came after successful air defence interceptions in response to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, the city's media office said. On Saturday, incidents of blasts or sounds resulting from interceptions were heard in central Dubai, while similar instances were reported from the city's bustling downtown on Friday.

Sunday's attacks came after tensions rose further as the US struck Iran's critical Kharg island, which processes 90 per cent of the country's oil. Trump said they had "obliterated every MILITARY target" while sparing energy facilities on the island in the Persian gulf.

Iran has fired over 1,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates (UAE), more than any other country targeted by Tehran in the conflict. This includes 1,600 drones, 294 ballistic missiles and 15 cruise missiles, with the attacks having killed six people and wounded 141 others. On Saturday alone, nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones were fired towards UAE.

This has left the country scrambling to preserve its safe haven image as the police warned against "sharing rumours" but also "photographing or sharing security or critical sites". UAE has detained 10 foreigners who allegedly posted footage on social media of missile and drone attacks.

Workers assess damage to a building in Dubai.

Photo Credit: AFP

Further, Gulf's energy sites from Kuwait to Oman, including the massive Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia, the Ras Laffan gas processing base in Qatar and the complex housing the UAE's Ruwais refinery, were also methodically targeted.

As of Saturday, Iran issued it first threat to the UAE since the start of the war on February 28, urging people to evacuate three major ports it called "legitimate targets" as the US used them for attacks.

In Israel, loud booms were held in Tel Aviv as Iran launched a barrage of missiles.

Explosions rang out over Bahrain's capital of Manama, with the country saying it has intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the start of Iran's attacks. Six people have been arrested so far for posting videos of the aftermath of Iranian strikes. Amid the barrage, Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April were cancelled.

Debris of a building hit by strikes in Tel Aviv.

Photo Credit: AFP

Saudi Arabia's Al-Kharj base, where US forces are stationed, also came under a missile attack. Jordan's military said it had intercepted 79 of 85 missiles and drones launched by Iran at the kingdom.

As Iran shows no signs of relenting and the US and Israel continue attacks attempted at diluting Tehran's self-imposed blockade of the critical oil shipping route Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump urged countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to send warships to help secure the waterway. "The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help -- A LOT!" Trump said on social media.

Maintaining its neutrality under international law, Switzerland refused two US requests to fly over its territory in operations linked to the current Middle East war.