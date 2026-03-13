Speedy Alerts, Air Defences: How UAE Keeps Citizens Safe Amid Iran Attacks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other oil-rich nations in the wealthy Gulf region have been under constant fire since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. On Friday morning, a building in central Dubai was hit by debris from an intercepted attack after blasts shook the Middle East financial hub.

A day before, a drone fell near Dubai's financial district after Iran threatened to hit economic institutions, prompting some companies to evacuate staff from the area. Since the onset of the war in Iran, the United Arab Emirates' air defences have intercepted more than 1,500 Iranian drones and nearly 300 missiles during the Middle East war.

Per the latest data from the UAE's Ministry of Defence (MoD UAE), at least six people of various nationalities have died, and 131 others have been injured in the country by the few drones and missiles that managed to get past the country's air defence systems, which are working to keep life in the UAE running as smoothly as possible.

UAE air defences engage 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles, 39 UAVs.



The UAE air defence systems (11 March 2026) engaged 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles and 39 UAVs launched from Iran.



Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have… pic.twitter.com/fXkvvrWrT6 — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 11, 2026

Inside the UAE's Sky Shield

According to the MoD UAE, its air defence systems rely on advanced radar networks and sensing technologies that continuously monitor the skies for potential threats. Talking to Khaleej Times, the ministry's spokesperson explained that after detecting a target, the information is immediately analysed by command and control centres, where advanced systems combine data from multiple sources to build a comprehensive operational picture.

From there, different layers of defence are activated within minutes, sometimes seconds, depending on the type of threat, Brigadier Staff Mohammed Al Ketbi said.

He explained that the country's air defence system is multi-layered and combines several levels of protection that operate together to guard the country's airspace. When a threat is imminent, several government agencies send a mobile alert warning of a potential missile threat to residents across the UAE, warning them to move to bomb shelters and safe spaces.

After the incoming threat is neutralised, the residents receive another update informing them that there is no cause for alarm.

Al Ketbi explained that the country's air defence system is multi-layered and is capable of addressing a variety of aerial threats, including ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Each layer is designed to deal with a specific type of threat or to operate within a particular range of altitude and distance...When these layers operate together, they create a comprehensive protective umbrella for national airspace," he said.

According to Al Ketbi, the efficiency displayed by the UAE's defence system today is the result of long-term strategic planning and investment in strengthening the country's defence infrastructure.

"Developing armed forces does not happen overnight," he said. "It is a cumulative process that takes years and includes training, equipping forces, building military doctrine, and advancing technological capabilities."

He stressed that the armed forces continue to operate around the clock as part of a broader national system working to safeguard the country's stability.