Blasts In Dubai, Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad As Iran Steps Up Strikes

A building in Dubai's financial hub has been hit by debris from an intercepted attack. This is the second such attack in less than 24 hours as the US-Israel-Iran war enters day 15. No fire occurred, and no injuries were reported.

"Authorities confirmed that the incident caused by debris from a successful interception, which struck the facade of a building in central Dubai, has been fully contained," Dubai Media Office informed via post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Authorities confirmed that the incident caused by debris from a successful interception, which struck the façade of a building in central Dubai, has been fully contained. No fire occurred and no injuries were reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 14, 2026

On Friday, the facade of a building in central Dubai was hit by debris from an interception. An AFP correspondent saw the damaged building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) after hearing the bangs.

"I jumped out of bed -- that was the loudest sound I've ever heard," one of the witnesses living close by told AFP, requesting anonymity.

"It was so loud, I was so sure when I looked out the window that it was going to be something catastrophic... The ground shook," they added.

Another AFP correspondent described hearing a huge double blast that rattled buildings and left a large cloud of black smoke hanging over the central district.

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On the sidelines, a drone struck the US embassy in Baghdad, an Iraqi security official said, as an AFP journalist saw smoke rising from the complex.

"A drone hit the embassy," the official said, with a second security source confirming that an attack had targeted the diplomatic mission.

The report of the attack came after two strikes targeted the powerful Iran-backed group Kataeb Hezbollah, killing two members, including a "key figure", security sources said.

"At 02:15 am (2315 GMT Friday), a missile struck a house that was being used by Kataeb Hezbollah," said a security source, adding that "a key figure was martyred," and two members of the group were wounded.

According to the news agency Associated Press, a missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad.

(With inputs from AFP)