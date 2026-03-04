Saudi Aramco's Largest Refinery Hit Again By Drone

Oil giant Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura, home to its largest domestic refinery, was struck again by a drone today, a Saudi Defence Ministry spokesperson said. This Aramco complex is considered the cornerstone of the kingdom's energy sector.

"An attempted attack targeted the Ras Tanura refinery, and preliminary assessments indicate the attack was carried out by a drone, resulting in no damage," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, a similar strike by Iranian Shahed suicide drones had forced Saudi Aramco to close its Ras Tanura refinery, amid fears of a broader disruption in the region's energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest oil exporter, with most of its oil fields and petroleum infrastructure located along its eastern coast, across the Gulf from Iran.

After the first drone attack earlier this week, the energy company had suspended exports of liquefied petroleum gas. Local supplies were not affected. Aramco's decision to stop export of propane and butane will last for a few weeks, the company said.

The oil giant is trying to reroute some exports via the Red Sea to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran said is open only to Chinese ships.