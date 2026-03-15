Man Arrested For Harassing, Abusing Kerala Woman At Hostel In Bengaluru

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman, abusing her, and attempting to assault her at a hostel in Bengaluru.

The incident is reported to have taken place on March 11 between 8:50 pm and 9:50 pm at a popular hostel chain located in the Indiranagar area.

According to a complaint filed by the 28-year-old woman, a man named Manu Sharma - who was also staying at the same hostel - had been harassing her for several days and repeatedly insisting that they get together. Despite refusing his advances, the accused continued to trouble her and even attempted to approach her through her friend Priyanka Prasad, she said.

The situation escalated on the night of March 11 when Manu Sharma allegedly began shouting within the hostel premises, the FIR said. The complainant stated that he used vulgar and derogatory language against her and her friend, allegedly calling them offensive names and making obscene remarks targeting women staying at the hostel.

The complaint further states that the accused attempted to physically assault her and her friend during the altercation.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Manu Sharma and arrested him.