Burqa, Malaysia: Fresh Details On How Accused Tried To Convert TCS Staff

In shocking new details in the harassment probe at the TCS' Nashik unit, it has emerged how the accused allegedly tried to change the name of a survivor and convert her religion. A conspiracy was also hatched to send the survivor to Malaysia under the pretext of a job opportunity and work for someone named Imran, sources said.

Nida Khan, who earlier worked as a process associate in TCS, has been charged with hurting the survivor's religious sentiments and intimidating her to change her religion, said sources.

Since the survivor belonged to Scheduled Caste, sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked in this case.

Burqa And Islamic Books

Khan had given a burqa and Islamic religious books to the survivor with the alleged intent of conversion, sources have said, adding that such items have been seized by the police. However, it is yet to be found out where she had sources the books and burqa from.

She also allegedly installed "Islamic applications" on a survivor's mobile phone and sent her YouTube and Instagram links of religious content in an "attempt to influence her", they added.

Read: TCS 'Conversion' Accused Nida Khan's Husband Gave Cops Her Location, They Found It Locked

Sources said that she had also taken away the survivors' educational documents and tried to force her to change her name to "Haniya". It has also allegedly come to light that they had contacted someone in Malegaon to facilitate the process, they said.

A court last week denied Khan interim protection from arrest after she claimed she was pregnant. She has been on the run since the matter came to the light.

Police sources suggest that it is crucial that they seize her mobile phone to extract digital evidence. The probe also aims to find out if she received funds to carry out the crime and who gave her shelter.

Marriage Promise, Malaysia Angle

Khan's brother Danish Sheikh, one of the seven suspects arrested in the case, has been charged with sexually exploiting a survivor under false promises of marriage. Sheikh was already married at that time. When the survivor came to know about this, she was lured with the Malayasia offer, sources said.

Read: In Nashik TCS Case, An 'Intoxicating' Sheer Khurma And A Face Scan Hurdle

Another suspect, Tausif Bilal Attar, faces charges of molestation and intimidation. Sources said he repeatedly forced a survivor into sexual acts by threatening to disclose private details to her family members.

Seven women and a man have so far come forward to file complaints against the accused, based on which eight separate cases have been filed. The cops believe there could be other survivors who have been targeted by the accused.

Seven suspects are in custody while Khan remains on the run - they were suspended by TCS after the matter came to light.