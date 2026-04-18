TCS Accused Nida Khan's Husband Gave Cops Her Location, They Found It Locked

Nida Khan, accused of forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of the IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been on the run for the last week - with her husband changing stances on her location to the police.

Khan, who was working at the Nashik unit of the TCS, was transferred to the Mumbai offices in Malad and Hiranandani two months ago - shortly after her husband, Moin Naveed Iqbal Khan, secured a job as a logistics officer at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mumbra, Thane. However, when her name popped up in the TCS 'conversion' case, she was suspended from her job and fled to evade arrest.

The cops questioned her husband on Friday - when he told the cops that Khan left his home on April 14 and had been living with a relative, reported news agency PTI. When the cops reached the relative's residence, they found it locked. At that time, the mobile phones of both Khan and her relative were switched off.

Later, Khan's husband told the cops that her aunt, identified as Noorie Sheikh, took her to Nashik earlier this week, sources said.

He claimed that he is presently unaware of Khan's location.

TCS 'conversion' and sexual harassment case

The incident came to light after a woman working at the TCS Nashik branch accused a colleague, Danish Sheikh, of establishing a physical relationship with her after falsely promising marriage in 2022 - when he was already married to another woman. According to a police report, Nida Khan is the sister of Danish Sheikh. She allegedly made derogatory remarks about the complainant's faith and attempted to pressure her to change her religion, the report said. It is further alleged that Khan and another individual, Tausif Akhtar, concealed the fact from the complainant that Danish Sheikh was already married to another woman.

Also Read: 'Targeted Recruits In Need Of Money': New Details In TCS 'Conversion' Case

As the police started investigating the matter, seven more women came forward, claiming that their senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints. These events reportedly took place between February 2022 and March 2026.

Cops have arrested seven employees, including six men and a woman HR head.

Nida Khan suspended from TCS

Khan, who is allegedly expecting her first child, was suspended from TCS on April 9. NDTV accessed her suspension letter that mentioned a "serious matter" as the cause of her suspension.

"This is to inform you that the Company has been made aware of a serious matter reported against you, pursuant to which you are currently in judicial/police custody. Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter by the management," the letter dated April 9 read.

The letter - signed by Nashik, Pune, and Goa branch HR head, Shekhar Kamble - mentioned that Khan's access to the TCS network is being "temporarily revoked". "You are hereby instructed to make arrangements to surrender any company assets which may be in your possession, and you are directed not to report to any company office, or work from any other location/home, until further communication in this regard from the company's designated HR officer," it said.

The company also directed Khan not to discuss or speak to any other employee of TCS regarding the issue and "maintain strict confidentiality". "Any failure on your part to cooperate in the matter will result in disciplinary action," it said.

Nida Khan files for anticipatory bail

Nida Khan's family claimed that she is expecting her first child and has approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail, potentially framing her medical condition as a key factor in her application.

According to Khan's lawyer, Baba Sayyed, she is likely to get anticipatory bail. "There are no serious allegations against Nida. She had only discussed the matter; she did not perform the crime. She is not reachable at this point," he told NDTV.

TCS statement

TCS, on Friday, released an official statement on X - clarifying that Nida Khan is neither an HR manager nor has been responsible for recruitment. She was serving as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.

The IT giant also said that it had not received any complaints through its internal channels on the matter.

Public statement by Mr. K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, related to the recent matter in Nashik. All details here: https://t.co/sOEGI7jmtV pic.twitter.com/iTfu1yeCuz — Tata Consultancy Services (@TCS) April 17, 2026

"A preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels," it said.

The company also announced an oversight panel and engagement of external entities in its internal probe. Finance industry veteran Keki Mistry, an independent director on the company board, will be chairing the oversight committee, as per the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)