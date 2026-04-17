Nashik TCS 'Conversion' Accused Nida Khan Suspended Last Week. NDTV Accesses Letter

Nida Khan, accused of forcible religious conversion and sexual harassment at the Nashik unit of the IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was suspended from the company last week - among other employees who have been under the scanner. NDTV has accessed Khan's suspension letter that mentioned a "serious matter" as the cause of her suspension.

Khan, who joined the company in December 2021, was working as a 'process associate'.

"This is to inform you that the Company has been made aware of a serious matter reported against you, pursuant to which you are currently in judicial/police custody. Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter by the management," the letter dated April 9 read.

The letter - signed by Nashik, Pune, and Goa branch HR head, Shekhar Kamble - mentioned that Khan's access to the TCS network is being "temporarily revoked".

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"You are hereby instructed to make arrangements to surrender any company assets which may be in your possession, and you are directed not to report to any company office, or work from any other location/home, until further communication in this regard from the company's designated HR officer," it said.

The company also directed Khan not to discuss or speak to any other employee of TCS regarding the issue and "maintain strict confidentiality".

"Any failure on your part to cooperate in the matter will result in disciplinary action," it added.

TCS had suspended all employees linked to the sexual assault and forced religious conversion case, asserting that it has a zero-tolerance policy on harassment and that it is fully cooperating with the police.

The incident came to light after a woman accused a colleague, Danish Sheikh, of establishing a physical relationship with her after falsely promising marriage in 2022 - when he was already married to another woman. According to a police report, Nida Khan is the sister of Danish Sheikh. She allegedly made derogatory remarks about the complainant's faith and attempted to pressure her to change her religion, the report said. It is further alleged that Khan and another individual, Tausif Akhtar, concealed the fact from the complainant that Danish Sheikh was already married to another woman.

As the police started investigating the matter, seven more women came forward, claiming that their senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints. These events reportedly took place between February 2022 and March 2026.

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Cops have arrested seven employees, including six men and a woman HR head.

Khan had since been on the run. However, her family revealed today that she is in Mumbai and expecting her first child. She has also approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail, potentially framing her medical condition as a key factor in her application.

According to Khan's lawyer, Baba Sayyed, she is likely to get anticipatory bail. "There are no serious allegations against Nida. She had only discussed the matter; she did not perform the crime. She is not reachable at this point," he told NDTV.