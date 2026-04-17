Nashik TCS 'Conversion' Accused Nida Khan Claims She's Pregnant, Wants Court Relief

Nida Khan, who is accused of forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of the IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is currently in Mumbai and is expecting her first child, according to her family.

Khan, who is currently on the run, approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail, potentially framing her medical condition as a key factor in her application.

Authorities are expected to verify these claims through official medical channels as the special investigation team (SIT) continues its efforts to bring her into custody.

Nashik TCS 'Conversion', Sexual Harassment Case

The police are investigating nine complaints linked to sexual assault and forced religious conversion at the Nashik office of the TCS.

They have arrested seven employees, including six men and a woman HR Head.

The police formed a special investigation team (SIT) last week to probe the complaints filed by eight women employees.

They claimed that their senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints. These events took place between February 2022 and March 2026.

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One of the accused repeatedly engaged in a physical relationship with an employee on the false promise of marrying her, the police said. The accused also touched one of the employees inappropriately and made shameful remarks regarding her personal and marital life.

"When the complainant repeatedly lodged verbal complaints regarding these incidents with the company's head officer, he failed to take cognisance of her complaints regarding the molestation; instead, he effectively abetted their actions," the police said in a statement.

The police said the accused also forced one of the male employees to perform Namaz and insulted his religion.

The arrested staffers, who have since been suspended, have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR head Ashwini Chainani.

'Zero-Tolerance': TCS On Nashik Case

TCS on Sunday asserted that it has a zero-tolerance policy on harassment and that it is fully cooperating with the police.

"TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace," the IT giant said in a statement.

"As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action," it said.

The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry, the company's spokesperson said, adding that the firm is cooperating with local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation.

On Monday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed sexual harassment allegations as "gravely concerning and anguishing" and announced that a thorough investigation is underway under TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

"This incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations," Chandrasekaran, who was leading TCS as its chief executive and managing director before his appointment as the group chairman, said.