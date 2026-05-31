CUET UG 2026: TCS iON Responds As NTA Announces Re-Exam For Affected Candidates

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a special re-examination for 3,765 CUET UG 2026 candidates after a technical issue disrupted Shift 1 of the examination held on May 30. The agency shared the update through its official social media handle, stating that some exam centres experienced a technical glitch that delayed the start of the examination.

According to NTA, around 95% of candidates were able to complete their examination once the test resumed. However, several students who had already completed biometric verification reportedly left the centres before the exam restarted due to the unexpected delay.

In its statement, the agency said, "The technical service provider, TCS iON, has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit its report immediately." NTA also acknowledged the inconvenience faced by students and said the disruption caused stress among candidates appearing for the undergraduate entrance examination.

The agency further clarified that the re-exam will be conducted as a "one-time measure" only for affected candidates who could not complete the examination after the disruption. The revised examination date and other details will be announced separately on the official websites.

NTA advised students to rely only on official platforms, including nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in, for verified updates regarding the re-examination process and schedule.

The incident has once again raised concerns regarding technical preparedness during large-scale computer-based entrance examinations. Students and parents are now waiting for further clarity on the fresh exam schedule and the arrangements to avoid similar disruptions in the upcoming shifts.

TCS iON Says Issue Was Resolved Promptly

TCS iON, the technical service provider for the CUET UG examination, also issued a statement regarding the incident. K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, said, "A brief technical issue caused a delay of around two hours in the CUET-UG examination in the morning shift today."

The company added that the issue was "promptly identified and resolved" by technical teams and that the examination resumed "without any impact to the sanctity of the exam."