An 80-Kg Hanging Dummy Test For Samarth, Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Case

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Twisha Sharma mystery death case intensifies, the agency will next take Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh back to their house to recreate how Twisha was taken down from the noose.

Sources have told NDTV that the CBI will take husband Samarth and mother-in-law Giribala to the spot where Twisha was found hanging in their house.

The agency will recreate how Twisha Sharma was taken down from the noose. According to the sources, Samarth Singh has told the interrogators that he had taken Twisha down from the noose and that his mother Giribala Singh had untied the knot around her neck.

CBI will take both mother and son to the house and recreate the entire sequence of events at the spot. Twisha was found hanging on the roof of their house on the night of May 12.

To recreate the entire sequence, investigators will use an 80-kg dummy to verify the accused's claim on how the body was bought down. They will also try and guage if Samarth's statements match the crime scene and circumstances. The team will ask Samarth to demonstrate how he brought down Twisha's body by taking down the hanging dummy.

Sources said that Giribala Singh will also be asked to demonstrate how she untied the knot around Twisha's neck by untying the knot on the dummy.

The strength of the ligature, i.e., the belt, will also be tested to check how much weight it can withstand. Twisha Sharma had allegedly used a belt to hang herself.

The CBI arrested Giribala Singh on Thursday. The arrest came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail and set aside the relief granted by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15. The court has sent both Giribala and Samarth in the CBI custody till June 2.

The agency is likely to first interrogate them individually and then also bring them face to face to corroborate their statements.

According to details accessed by NDTV, investigators questioned Giribala Singh on several aspects of the case, including Twisha Sharma's pregnancy and injuries allegedly found on Twisha's body.

Twisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Katara Hills of Bhopal. Her family later accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, leading to demands for a detailed investigation.

The CBI had earlier taken Samarth to the alleged crime scene and conducted a detailed forensic inspection with the help of a specialised team from Delhi equipped with advanced investigation tools.

The CBI team spent several hours at the Katara Hills residence carrying out photography, videography and collection of evidence while questioning Samarth about the events of the night of May 12.