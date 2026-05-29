Rs 20 Lakh Shares, Logs, Final Hours: CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Death

The arrest of retired judge Giribala Singh by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has transformed the mysterious death of actor-model Twisha Sharma from a suspected dowry death investigation into what investigators now believe may also be a case involving alleged destruction of evidence, digital manipulation, and a possible attempt to conceal what really happened inside a prominent Bhopal household on the night of May 12.

After nearly ten hours of questioning spread over three days, spot verification, forensic mapping and scrutiny of digital records, the CBI arrested Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, on allegations of evidence tampering. Her son, Samarth Singh, Twisha's husband, is already in custody. Investigators are now expected to confront the mother and son face-to-face as they attempt to reconstruct the final hours before Twisha's death.

But behind the forensic scans, CCTV footage and digital timelines lies a disturbing story of alleged dowry harassment, suspicion, financial disputes and family tensions that investigators are now examining in detail.

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According to material submitted before the court by Twisha's family, the trouble allegedly began soon after her marriage. Family members have alleged that the gifts and dowry brought during the marriage were repeatedly described as being "below their standard." Investigators are also examining allegations that Twisha was taunted after returning from a trip to Vietnam and that tensions escalated when it emerged that she held shares in various companies.

Sources associated with the investigation indicate that Twisha owned shares valued at nearly Rs 20 lakh. Her family has alleged that both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh wanted those shares transferred into their names. Investigators are now examining whether disputes over those financial assets formed part of the broader pattern of conflict inside the household.

The allegations become even more serious when viewed alongside claims regarding Twisha's pregnancy. According to submissions made by her family, she was allegedly pressured to terminate her pregnancy after questions were raised about the paternity of the child. Family members claim she was told she would only be accepted in the household if the pregnancy was terminated. Investigators are examining whether these allegations can be corroborated through medical records, messages and witness statements.

The CBI is also reviewing months of communication between Twisha and her parents. According to her family, Twisha repeatedly informed them about harassment, physical altercations and dowry-related pressure at her marital home. On April 19, during a visit to Rajasthan, she allegedly told her family that both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh continued to question her character and subject her to humiliation.

Now investigators are attempting to determine whether those allegations provide critical context to what happened on May 12, the day Twisha was found hanging.

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The agency's focus extends far beyond conventional questioning. Sources indicate that the CBI has adopted what investigators describe as a "Tunnel View Investigation" approach. Every movement inside the three-storey Katara Hills residence is being digitally recreated. CCTV footage, mobile phone records, Wi-Fi logs, internet activity, call detail records, forensic mapping and room-by-room reconstruction are being merged into a virtual timeline.

Investigators are effectively building a digital avatar of Twisha's final hours.

The objective is to answer questions that have haunted the investigation from the beginning - Where exactly was Twisha during her final moments? Who entered and exited various rooms? Which phones were active? What internet activity occurred? Who was communicating with whom? And most importantly, does the digital evidence support the version of events provided by family members?

The critical focus remains a narrow but crucial 40-minute period from the time Twisha allegedly went to the terrace gym area until she was transported to hospital.

Investigators are examining why only selected CCTV clips surfaced publicly. Why was footage showing Twisha entering the gym area and being brought downstairs circulated while other potentially crucial portions remain absent? Was evidence selectively preserved, or were important records altered?

Another key question concerns what happened immediately after her death.

If Twisha was found hanging on the terrace, who decided to bring her body downstairs? Why was CPR administered before authorities were informed? Was the movement of the body justified as an emergency response, or did it alter a potential crime scene? Investigators are examining whether these actions affected the integrity of evidence.

The CBI is also scrutinising alleged inconsistencies in official records. One issue under examination is the recording of Twisha's height in police documentation. Investigators are attempting to determine whether this was a clerical error, investigative negligence, or part of a broader effort to influence the narrative surrounding her death.

Call detail records, tower locations and digital footprints have become central to the investigation. The agency is mapping every communication made before and after the incident, including identifying whom Twisha contacted during her final hours and whether any communication patterns changed immediately after her death.

The investigation is also expected to expand beyond the immediate family. Domestic staff, associates, individuals who visited the residence after the incident, and others connected to the family may now be questioned.

For the CBI, the arrest of Giribala Singh is not being viewed as the end of an inquiry but potentially the beginning of a deeper phase. Investigators are no longer looking solely at how Twisha died. They are also trying to establish whether the truth about her death was subsequently altered, concealed or manipulated.