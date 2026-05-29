$51 Billion Opportunity: This Sector Can Create 26 Lakh Jobs, Improve Cities

India's overflowing garbage dumps may soon become one of the country's biggest economic opportunities.

A new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) says India's urban organic waste -- the mountains of kitchen scraps, vegetable waste, flowers, meat leftovers and horticulture waste generated daily -- could unlock a market opportunity worth nearly $51 billion by 2047.

But the report is not just about waste. It is about jobs. Clean air. Energy security. Climate goals. Urban governance. And the future of Indian cities.

According to the study, better handling of organic waste could create nearly 26 lakh direct jobs, attract around $24 billion in investments, and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next two decades.

The report comes at a time when India's cities are generating waste at a pace faster than many municipalities can handle. And the numbers are staggering.

India currently produces nearly 1.71 lakh tonnes of municipal solid waste every day. About half of it is organic waste. Yet only around 61 per cent of total municipal waste is treated today, says the report.

The rest often ends up in overflowing landfills, illegal dump sites, drains, or gets openly burned -- a massive urban problem.

CEEW notes that open waste burning contributes nearly 10 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Indian cities. Unmanaged organic waste also releases methane -- a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide over a shorter time frame.

The report estimates that emissions from India's waste sector rose by 226 per cent between 1994 and 2020, making it one of the fastest-growing contributors to national emissions.

And things could worsen rapidly. By 2047, India's urban organic waste alone could touch 208 million tonnes annually.

But CEEW argues that this crisis can still be turned into an economic engine. The study models three possible futures for India's organic waste sector.

Under the "business-as-usual" scenario, India would continue with slow improvements in collection and treatment. Waste-sector emissions could rise to nearly 120 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2047.

But under what the report calls the "accelerated policy scenario", India could fully collect urban organic waste and process 95 per cent of it through composting and biomethanation.

That could flip the emissions story entirely. Instead of becoming a pollution burden, the sector could generate net emissions reductions of nearly 68 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2047.

The most aggressive scenario paints an even bigger picture. If India reaches 100 per cent collection and processing of urban organic waste - with a larger shift towards biomethanation and bio-CNG production - the market opportunity could rise to nearly $62 billion by 2047.

That pathway could also generate emissions offsets of more than 100 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. At the centre of this transition is an idea policymakers increasingly love: turning waste into fuel.

Organic waste can be converted into compost, biogas and biomethane. Once purified and compressed, biomethane becomes bio-CNG - a cleaner transport fuel that can replace fossil fuels.

The report says India's bio-CNG potential remains largely untapped despite growing policy support. Currently, composting accounts for nearly 96 per cent of India's organic waste treatment capacity. Biomethanation contributes just 4 per cent.

CEEW believes that balance needs to change. The think tank argues that biomethanation can improve energy security, reduce methane emissions from landfills, and support India's net-zero ambitions.

The study also positions waste management as clean-air infrastructure -- not merely a sanitation issue. "Waste management is clean-air infrastructure," said Prarthana Borah, Fellow at CEEW. Borah warned that unmanaged waste creates year-round pollution challenges, not just seasonal spikes during winter smog episodes.

The report pushes for hyperlocal waste systems, especially for bulk waste generators such as hotels, restaurants, markets and large housing societies.

Another striking finding is the sheer employment potential hidden inside the waste economy. According to the study, a typical 100-tonne-per-day biomethanation plant requires around 31 workers, including technicians, operators, chemists, logistics staff and unskilled labourers.

A composting plant of similar scale employs around 28 workers. Under the accelerated policy scenario, direct employment in the sector could jump from around 4 lakh jobs today to 26 lakh jobs by 2047.

That could create a massive new green workforce spanning collection, processing, logistics, maintenance, energy generation and fertiliser markets.

The report also highlights an important policy shift already underway. India's Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 -- which came into effect in April this year -- now mandate segregation of waste at source and require wet waste to be processed at the nearest composting or biomethanation facility.

CEEW says India already has a surprisingly large policy ecosystem supporting organic waste management.

The study identifies around 16 ministries and government bodies involved through multiple schemes and programmes, including Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, GOBARdhan, SATAT, the National Bioenergy Programme and the Waste-to-Energy Programme.

But the problem, according to researchers, is coordination and execution.

Cities still struggle with poor waste segregation, unreliable waste data, weak contracts, inconsistent collection systems and limited markets for compost and bio-CNG.

The report says municipalities often reward contractors based on the quantity of waste lifted rather than the quality of segregation or recovery.

That has created a system where mixed waste continues flowing into dump sites. To unlock the sector's full potential, CEEW recommends five major interventions.

Cities must improve source segregation. Waste data must be updated regularly. Contracts should become performance-based rather than cost-based. Workforce training needs expansion. And reliable markets for compost and bio-CNG must be developed.

The study also calls for innovative financing tools such as green bonds, hybrid annuity models and stronger public-private partnerships.