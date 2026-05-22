CBI Takes Over Twisha Sharma Death Probe

The CBI on Monday registered an FIR in the death of Twisha Sharma who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, taking over the investigation from the state police, officials said.

The agency sent a team from here to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation. The team of the Special Crime unit met the Bhopal police officials and collected the necessary documents and evidence.

After the meeting, the CBI re-registered the state police FIR as its own case, according to the procedure.

The central probe agency starts an investigation, referred by the state police, by re-registering the police FIR, which becomes the starting point of the investigation.

The outcome of the probe is given in a final report filed before a competent court.

Hearing the case on Monday, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial investigation.

The Bhopal police had registered an FIR under sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.

The family of the 33-year-old model-turned-actor has accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to her death. Her in-laws have claimed she was addicted to drugs.

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