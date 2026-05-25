Just A Joke? Why Casual Dowry Humour Online Is Facing Sudden Backlash

"Patah hai dahej allowed nahi hai, mummy (Dowry is illegal, Mom)"

"Hum toh lege hi (We will take it anyway)"

The boy laughs.

You scroll. Then, in another Reel, you see the same woman saying women today want an "ameer ladka (rich boy)", "full freedom", "chote kapre (small clothes)", "daru (alcohol)", and then complain when 'their in-laws speak up or demand something'.

No, we are not making these up. These comments were actually made in now-viral Reels posted by influencers Nikita Manglani and Vivan Manglani, who framed the videos as "humour".

Together, the duo has more than three lakh followers online. For many viewers, the clips, which were uploaded some time ago, initially looked like typical "family reels" attempting edgy or dark comedy. At the time of posting, the videos did not receive major backlash.

However, following the recent suspicious death of model-actor Twisha Sharma and subsequent nationwide conversations around dowry harassment, those clips have resurfaced, and this time met with anger instead of laughter.

Suddenly, the "jokes" no longer feel harmless.

Why It Is More Than 'Just A Joke'

As these videos began recirculating, a wave of backlash followed. A large part of the criticism came from women who argued that the content was not simply insensitive, but manipulative.

Influencer Muskan Madaan, who frequently addresses women's issues online, strongly criticised the reel. In a viral response, she pointed out how the video falsely equated a woman's desire for a financially stable partner with a family demanding dowry.

"There is a massive difference between wanting a financially stable partner and literally charging money to marry someone," she said. "One is called compatibility; the other is a criminal offence."

She also criticised the casual mockery of female autonomy. "Freedom is not a privilege you grant women. It is their right."

Her response resonated widely because it highlighted a familiar double standard: the policing of women's lifestyle choices existing alongside the normalisation of dowry.

"Why is a woman in a skirt at a club seen as a bigger threat than a man demanding cash to marry her?" she asked in the video.

The question struck a chord online because it exposed a contradiction deeply embedded in society. While women's attire, social habits, and modern behaviour are subjected to endless public scrutiny, dowry demands are frequently softened as "tradition," "family expectations," or worse, "humour."

The Backlash To Clarifications

As criticism mounted, Vivan posted a clarification on social media, writing: "Meri mummy ne woh dahej wali baat as a joke boli thi (My mother said that about dowry as a joke)."

Rather than calming the outrage, the defence triggered further anger. Users questioned why a practice linked to systemic violence, coercion, emotional abuse, and thousands of deaths every year was still being brushed aside as comedic material.

Then came the formal apology.

Vivan's mother posted another reel addressing the controversy. "Aaj main aap logon ko sorry bolne aayi hoon (I am here to apologise to you today)," she said, explaining that she had spoken about dowry "na samjhi se (out of ignorance)" and insisting that her family is strictly against the practice. She also claimed that the video had been uploaded "galti se (by mistake)."

Social media, however, remained unconvinced.

"'Voh video galti se dal gaya tha (oh! that was a mistake)' lol okay," one comment read.

Another said, "Why is everyone accepting her apology? Such jokes speak of people's actual inner values."

Others were harsher: "Fake apology." "Ain't no one buying this crap." "1000 times 'I'm sorry for being pick me'".

The heavy criticism revealed that the outrage was never just about one family or a single viral reel; it was about society's casual tolerance of dowry culture, which continues to survive through memes, wedding banter, and jokes that people are expected to laugh along with.

When Dowry Becomes Comedy Content

Dowry-related humour is pervasive.

It appears in wedding ceremonies, stand-up comedy sets, family WhatsApp groups, Bollywood dialogues, and Instagram Reels.

These jokes persist because they are disguised as harmless, everyday banter: the classic "car toh deni padegi (you will have to give a car)" line, or the teasing "shaadi mein kya de rahe ho? (what are you giving at the wedding?)" questions. Entire social media skits are built around "wedding expenses" and "gift expectations," turning dowry into repeatable, shareable content.

Individually, these jokes are often dismissed as minor. Collectively, however, they normalise the idea that transactional demands in a marriage are acceptable, if not expected.

Real-Life Consequences

The transition from "humour" to real-life pressure is a pattern many women recognise. On a popular Reddit thread discussing "dowry jokes," a 31-year-old woman earning over Rs 50 LPA shared her experience with a partner who constantly joked about the practice.

"I consider myself quite successful and independent. I've been seeing a guy for about three months; he's generally kind and considerate, but something he says keeps bothering me. He often jokes about dowry, saying things like 'just give me a car in dowry' or 'I thought you were rich, but it seems like you're from a normal family.' At first, I laughed it off thinking he was just joking, but now it's starting to feel uncomfortable and disrespectful," she wrote.

In response to her post, other users shared how similar "jokes" from partners or future in-laws eventually materialised into literal demands for cars, cash, or property closer to the wedding date.

These accounts demonstrate how dowry culture often enters relationships under the guise of teasing and emotional pressure rather than formal, aggressive demands. This explains why social media users refused to overlook the Manglanis' video: for many, those jokes represented real-world red flags.

Other women also shared similar experiences:

These stories show how dowry culture often enters relationships, often as a 'joke' and not always through formal demands.

Why This Conversation Feels Especially Heavy Right Now

The timing of the controversy also made it impossible to separate the jokes from reality.

Earlier this month, Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and actor from Noida, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, just five months after her marriage. Her family has alleged sustained mental and physical abuse linked to dowry harassment. A Special Investigation Team is currently investigating the case.

The case triggered intense national discussion, especially after emotional public statements from both families began circulating online.

But Twisha's case is not isolated.

This month alone, multiple alleged dowry-related deaths have made headlines.

In Greater Noida, 24-year-old Deepika Nagar died after suffering severe internal injuries, with allegations of abuse by her husband and in-laws. Another case involving Palak Rajak near the Jharkhand-Bihar border also sparked outrage after claims of dowry-linked harassment emerged.

And these are only the cases that became national headlines. Many more remain local stories. Or never become stories at all.

The Statistics

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India continues to record thousands of dowry deaths annually.

While the numbers have gradually declined from approximately 7,634 reported deaths in 2015 to roughly 5,737 in recent years, the statistic still translates to nearly 15 to 16 women dying every single day under alleged dowry-related circumstances.

Furthermore, cases related to "cruelty by husband or relatives" consistently exceed one lakh annually.

Despite these figures, the subject of dowry is still treated with a startling amount of casualness in popular media.

This is why the phrase "it was just a joke" rings hollow to many. Humour does not exist in a vacuum; it reflects and reinforces the culture it emerges from.

When jokes trivialise systemic financial exploitation and physical abuse without offering any satirical critique, they cease to be harmless entertainment, they become an active part of the normalisation process.