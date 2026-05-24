Burj Khalifa Home, Kilos Of Gold, Luxury Cars: Luxe Lifestyle Of <i>Desi Bling</i>'s Tabinda-Satish

"Paisa khuda to nahi, par khuda se kam bhi nahi [Money is not God, but it is no less than God]," says Satish, as he is introduced in the first episode of Desi Bling, a Netflix series exploring the luxurious lives of Indian expats living in Dubai.

As you watch the seven-episode series, you realise why Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, says this. He is a businessman who lives life king-size. He shares that he cannot speak English fluently, but according to him, everything works out because he has money - a lot of it.

In the Netflix series, Satish and his wife, Tabinda, serve as the entry point for Indian actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra into Dubai's elite circle. He says that they have "power, influence, and money".

While the lifestyles of other billionaire couples and personalities are going viral, it's Tabinda and Satish who stand out. From episode one to episode seven, the couple does not miss any opportunity to showcase how affluent they are. In fact, when given a chance, they flaunt it by disclosing how much gold they own.

Satish Sanpal's Entrepreneurial Journey

Satish Sanpal hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where he started a business with Rs 80,000 and failed. At the age of 20, he decided to move to Dubai.

"When I came to Dubai, I had one million dirhams. We first started with a gold business here. Later, I became successful. Now, I am a billionaire in Dubai," the businessman recalls on the show.

He married at the age of 21 and has two sons with his first wife. Satish and Tabinda have been married for nine years, and they have a daughter, Isabella, whom they fondly call Bella.

In 2018, the entrepreneur founded ANAX Holdings, and it now has three divisions - ANAX Developments, ANAX Hospitality, and ANAX Capital. Tabinda is the founder and director of ANAX Capital.

According to The Tab, Satish and Tabinda have a combined net worth of more than USD 1.5 billion (approximately Rs 14,000 crore).

Luxurious Lifestyle Of Tabinda And Satish Sanpal

In the first episode, Karan jokes about not being able to see the Burj Khalifa from Satish and Tabinda's luxurious home, only to realise that the house is inside the tallest building in the world.

Pastel interiors, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious rooms, and every luxury define the couple's home. According to India.com, he also owns a multi-crore bungalow in Dubai Hills. In the series, he is shown looking at real estate properties in London as well.

During their first meeting with Tejasswi, Satish reveals, "I have promised Binda that I will weigh her in gold on our 10th anniversary. Binda never married me for money, and I am very happy with her. She has all the good qualities."

"I already own 40 kg of gold. Satish loves buying gold. Every Dhanteras, he gifts me around 3 kg of gold," Tabinda adds.

Satish says, "Binda is a gold queen," proudly.

But this is not just about the 40 kg of gold that Tabinda owns. During parties and social events, the couple often flaunt their gold, diamonds, and other precious gemstones.

The businessman not only gifts his wife kilograms of gold every year, but he has also bought gold cutlery for his daughter even before she was born.

Tabinda shares, "Even before Bella was born, her dad had gold cutlery made for her. She has a glass made of gold, a plate made of gold, and a spoon made of gold. She is the richest baby in Dubai."

She reveals, "We celebrated Bella's first birthday with a princess carriage entry. She wore a gold dress and a 24-karat gold jacket. The cake descended from the ceiling before we cut it."

"Satish has ordered a customised pink Rolls-Royce for her as a birthday gift," she notes while speaking to Tejasswi. The car is worth Rs 5.8 crore, according to ET Now.

At this point, the Indian actor joked that she would like the couple to adopt her so she could also have a pink Rolls-Royce.

According to reports, the businessman owns at least five Rolls-Royces and a Bugatti Chiron worth Rs 35 crore. Apart from a luxury car collection, his private yacht also featured in Desi Bling, and a party on it ruffled quite a few feathers. Satish and Tabinda also favour expensive watches, bags, accessories, and clothes.

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