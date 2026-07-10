R Madhavan Shares The 2 Life Lessons He Made Sure Son Vedaant Learnt

R Madhavan recently opened up about the lessons he prioritised while raising his son, Vedaant Madhavan. Speaking about parenting, the actor said he wanted Vedaant to understand the privilege he was born into, value hard work, and treat everyone with respect, regardless of their social or economic background.

During a conversation with Radhika Gupta on the YouTube channel 100 Year Life Project by ACKO, Madhavan stressed the importance of teaching children gratitude from an early age.

"One of the most important skills a child should have is the attitude of gratitude. Although we came from a very middle-class background, I was able to afford everything Vedant wanted because of the kind of success God bestowed upon me. But I also realised that came with its own set of challenges."

The actor said he was conscious of ensuring that his son did not take his lifestyle for granted.

"I realised there were two things I needed to teach Vedaant. One was the attitude of gratitude. It's very important for children to know that they are privileged because somebody else has worked their backside off to give them this lifestyle."

Recalling how he tried to put privilege into perspective for his son, Madhavan shared that he would often use real-life examples to make Vedaant aware of the value of money and labour.

"Sometimes I would tell him the salary of my cook and say, 'Do you know what this toy you've been gifted costs? This man would have to work an entire year, living in that kitchen, to afford even a part of it.' That struck Vedaant a lot."

Apart from gratitude, Madhavan said he wanted his son to learn to acknowledge and respect every person around him. He explained that simple gestures such as greeting people and addressing them respectfully can help children become more aware of the world around them.

"The second thing I made sure Vedaant did was acknowledge everyone - the liftman, the guard, the drivers, the ayahs. I told him not to address them casually but respectfully, as didis and bhaiyas."

The actor added that these habits were not merely about etiquette but about developing empathy and awareness.

"It's not just about good manners. It's about situational awareness. I wanted my child to be aware of where he is, who he's dealing with and to greet people who may not have as much money."

Madhavan married Sarita in 1999. Their son, Vedaant Madhavan, was born in 2005.



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