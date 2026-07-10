Tom Holland Checks Into Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace, Take A Tour Of Its Most Expensive Suite

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland has landed in Mumbai ahead of the grand Indian premiere of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film, The Odyssey. The actor was spotted arriving at Mumbai's Kalina Airport before making his way to the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where he will be staying during his visit.

Videos circulating on social media showed the Spider-Man actor leaving the airport in a black car. While his face was not clearly visible in the clip, fans quickly identified him. This marks Tom Holland's second visit to India after his previous trip in 2023.

Joining Holland in Mumbai are filmmaker Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and co-star Matt Damon.

The Odyssey will be the first Christopher Nolan film to premiere in India. The filmmakers and Universal Pictures International have designated Mumbai as an official stop on The Odyssey's global promotional tour, placing the city alongside London, Paris and New York.

Inside Taj Mahal Palace's Most Expensive Suite

One of the hotel's most luxurious accommodations, Tata Suite, features two bedrooms, a grand living area, a formal dining room, a meeting room that can seat up to 15 guests, a private office, a lounge, a spa with a sauna, a private gym, a butler's pantry, and the option to connect to an additional bedroom.

This unique enclave exudes opulence through the embrace of period architecture and sumptuous fabrics, with its curated collection of heritage furniture, exquisite artwork, and cultural treasures.

In a video shared on social media, an Indian-Australian content creator gave her followers a tour of the luxury suite, revealing what is essentially a luxury apartment complete with multiple living spaces, a walk-in wardrobe, a conference room, and wellness facilities.

In her caption, Priya claimed the suite costs Rs 50 lakh per night. This, however, seems to be an exaggeration. Reports suggest that the suite can be booked for anywhere between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 12 lakh per night.

About The Odyssey

Based on the ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer, the film follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The story chronicles his decade-long voyage, filled with mythical creatures, divine interventions, and extraordinary challenges following the Greeks' victory over Troy through the famous Trojan Horse strategy.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Samantha Morton, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo and Robert Pattinson.

Shot across the world using IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is being billed as the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Mark your calendars! The Odyssey is set to release in theatres on July 17.

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