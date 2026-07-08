256 Hours, 131 Artisans, 1 Ruby: How Aamir Khan's 'One In A Million' Wedding Ring For Gauri Spratt Was Crafted

Aamir Khan married his partner Gauri Spratt at his Bandra residence on July 5, beginning a new chapter of their lives. The intimate ceremony took place in the presence of their children, close family members, and a handful of friends. On the special occasion, the couple went for coordinated traditional outfits.

While Aamir wore an ivory dhoti-kurta with a brooch pinned to the left side of his chest, Gauri complemented him in a pastel-hued lehenga, layered necklaces, and side-parted hair decorated with fresh flowers. It was her bespoke ruby wedding ring that quickly became a talking point.

The ring is drawing attention for its rare gemstone and intricate craftsmanship. Designed by luxury jewellery brand QWEEN, the ring features an ultra-rare natural cabochon-cut ruby sourced from Madagascar at its centre.

Sharing details of the creation, co-founder and CEO of Qween, Amit Kumar, told the Hindustan Times that sourcing the gemstone alone took more than three months due to its rarity.

“It took more than three months to source the ruby, taking 256 hours by karigars and 131 pairs of skilled hands. This is a Madagascar ruby, which is rarer than one in a million. The wedding ring is designed to look, quite literally, like royalty,” Kumar said.

He added that the ring required more than 256 hours of craftsmanship, spanning design development, stone setting, and finishing.

“Set in a prong setting, the ring required over 256 hours of craftsmanship, from design development to setting and finishing, before being completed by QWEEN'S 131 pairs of masterful hands,” he said.



Amit also shared that the intention from the beginning of the design process was to create an heirloom-worthy piece rather than a conventional wedding band.

How Was The Ring Designed?

Unlike traditional gemstone rings, the ruby is set inside a crown-like gold structure instead of resting directly on a plain band. The ruby has been given a cabochon cut, a smooth and domed polish rather than a faceted finish, which enhances its rich colour and gives it a glowing appearance.

Explaining the finer details, Kumar said the ruby is held by a scalloped gold gallery that rises into crown-like points before flowing into a finely detailed milgrain beading, a style historically associated with heirloom and coronation jewellery.

With its rare Madagascar ruby, diamond detailing, and elaborate craftsmanship, the bespoke ring was designed as a couture heirloom intended to be passed down through generations, reflecting royal detailing and rare craftsmanship.



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