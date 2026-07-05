Aamir Khan's Heavy Anklet Becomes The Standout Detail Of His Wedding Outfit

Aamir Khan has never been one to play by the rulebook, and his wedding look was no exception.

The actor married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Bandra home on July 5. While the couple looked elegant in coordinated traditional outfits, it wasn't just the ivory dhoti-kurta or the statement brooch that got people talking.

It was Aamir's unexpected choice of jewellery - a heavy silver anklet.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the chunky anklet peeking out from beneath his dhoti in videos from the ceremony, and it soon became one of the most talked-about details from the wedding.

Dressed in an ivory dhoti-kurta with a brooch pinned to the left side of his chest, Aamir kept things minimal.

Gauri Spratt beautifully complemented him in a pastel-hued lehenga featuring a full-sleeved blouse with delicate cutwork on sheer net fabric. She draped her dupatta over one shoulder and styled her side-parted hair into a braid decorated with fresh flowers. Layered necklaces, a choker, and matching statement earrings completed her bridal look.

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's First Dance

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to share a video from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding.

In the video, the couple can be seen exchanging vows before sharing a dance, surrounded by their loved ones. During the dance, Aamir hugs Gauri and kisses her.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Dear Aamir Bhai & Gauri, heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both. Congratulations once again!"

Aamir Khan's three children and Gauri Spratt's son were present at the wedding. Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.

The actor's second marriage was to director Kiran Rao in 2005; they separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Gauri Spratt has a son from her previous marriage who mainly stays away from the spotlight.

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