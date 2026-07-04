Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Guests Receive Diamond-Encrusted Gifts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted a grand wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3. Before they said, "I do", the couple had a blast at their star-studded rehearsal dinner. How do we know? The guests were spotted with a mystery gift box bearing the "TT" initials of the singer and the NFL player.

On Thursday, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner attended by Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham, among others. According to reports, the recently married couple spoiled their friends and family with bejewelled keepsakes.

Inside Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Gift Box

According to Page Six, the black velvet boxes were engraved with "TT." As celebrities were spotted holding them tightly in their hands, the publication revealed that each contained a champagne flute encrusted with diamonds.

They also contained pictures from the stunning garden that Travis Kelce reportedly created in his backyard to propose to the songwriter. The engagement pictures were printed on the frayed fabric at the top. The fabric enclosed a commemorative card and was fastened with a silver wax seal.

Many guests were spotted carrying the gift boxes, however, no one has publicly revealed what was inside them.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has left the internet in a frenzy. The couple reportedly wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks designed by Creative Director Jonathan Anderson.

Swifties reportedly flew to New York to celebrate the couple and congratulate them. Speaking to NDTV, Sarah said, "I'm excited. It's really hard staying here, but I mainly came for my sister because she really likes Taylor Swift, so I'm kind of supporting her," she said. "In Turkey, you don't see many celebrities, so it's exciting to be here in general."

Commenting on Travis Kelce, the fan added, "I think he seems very kind. He seems nice, and I think that's her dream guy. That's why they're getting married. I think that's the best person she could find as her husband."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced that they were married on the jumbotrons outside Madison Square Garden. The text read, "JUST & MARRIED." The couple reportedly started dating in 2023. Their first date was a secret, and soon they were spotted at concerts and games, supporting and cheering each other on.

In August 2025, the NFL star proposed to the songwriter. The caption of their joint post read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Also Read | Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Love Story: Secret First Date, Dreamy Proposal To Grand Madison Square Garden Wedding