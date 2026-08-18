Inside <i>Traitors 2</i> Star Rhea Chakraborty's Minimalist Mumbai Home: 'London' Kitchen, Indoor Plants, Giant Wardrobes

Rhea Chakraborty is among the Traitors 2 contestants who recently locked horns with Mallika Sherawat. After Rhea defended a contestant's remarks about Mallika's comeback, the actor responded, "Oh, this is your comeback? Who is he to comment on that, Rhea? Is this game about comebacks? I would also say, 'Oh Rhea, you were in jail. This is a big comeback for you.'"

While the actor's game plan continues to stay under wraps, she opened her home to Farah Khan and gave a glimpse of her new place. It's chic, minimal, and beautiful, so much so that the choreographer did not want to put her bag down, fearing it would not match the aesthetics.

Inside Rhea Chakraborty's Home

From the private lift, Farah Khan and her cook Dilip entered the foyer space. The second entrance of the house is dominated by glass doors, giving the illusion of a more expansive space.

All the walls are painted in shades of white. The living room has an open-floor plan, merging the drawing room and dining area. The floor-to-ceiling windows further make the space appear bigger and elevate its luxurious feel.

Stealing the spotlight are the track lights and fixtures that blend seamlessly with the minimal decor. One of the best aspects of the living room is the furniture. A round coffee table sits at the centre of a cream-hued carpet, and around it are a Victorian-style accent chair, a white sofa, and a sage green sofa.

The dining area has a four-seater round table with plates, glasses, and flatware arranged neatly on its surface. Right in front of it is a white storage cabinet decorated with flowers. The corners of the living room are accented with indoor plants, adding a touch of greenery to an otherwise muted space.

Next, Farah Khan asked Rhea Chakraborty to show her room, which the actor confessed was messy. As soon as the choreographer entered, she said, "This is amazing. It's not a room, it's an entire home."

The entire space has giant windows with glass sliding doors. Rhea revealed that she needs extra space for clothes because she works on Roadies, is now participating in The Traitors, and also runs a clothing brand, Chapter 2. One entire cabinet, complete with profile lighting, was lined with shoes, while another housed her bags.

Next, Farah Khan went to the kitchen, which she pointed out was designed in a "London style". It features a black countertop, white tiles, black-and-glass upper cabinets, and white lower cabinets. The entire space has wooden floors and a giant window on the right, ensuring ample ventilation.