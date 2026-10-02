'Rs 100 In My Pocket, Rs 1.2 Lakh Savings': Comedian Sharon Verma Recalls Moving To Mumbai

Every year, hundreds of people move to Mumbai hoping their dreams will come true. But only a few find what they are looking for in the City of Dreams. Comedian Sharon Verma is one of them.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share how she came to the city and everything that has happened over the last four years.

How Sharon Verma Pursued Her Dream To Become A Comedian

"Four years ago today, I moved to Mumbai when I got a writing job at Hotstar. Meri jeb mein bas Rs 100 the. Baaki Rs 1.2 lakh ki savings thi bank mein [I had Rs 100 in my pocket and Rs 1.2 lakh in savings in my account]," she wrote in her post.

The comedian shared that over the years, she wrote for many celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raghav Juyal, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others. She noted that Vidya Balan was "too kind" to her.

Throughout her journey, her manager supported her at every step. "I was bad at showcasing my work, so he (my manager) would help me draft my year-end reviews to make sure the seniors knew about my ideas," she acknowledged.

Sharon used to commute by local train, Mumbai's lifeline. "Won't romanticise this. Made me feel like dying," she added. However, the Mumbai skyline views from the office made it all worthwhile.

She also found her mentor at work and was thrilled when one of her thousands of ideas came to life on screen. In 2024, she started performing at open-mic gigs, and by February 2025, she had quit her full-time job to pursue stand-up comedy.

The caption of her post read, "Happy 4-Year Mumbai Anniversary to me."

Who Is Sharon Verma

One of Sharon's most memorable gigs was performing her set on "Weak Independent Woman" in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 1.

"I am unable to be a strong independent woman. I didn't have generational wealth so I had to become independent and I am at that stage that I can be dependent on any point," she said during her set, the clip went viral on social media.

This year, she appeared on the show as one of the judges. During a banter with Samay Raina, the host said, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."

Sharon shot back, saying, "At least I left my state by my choice." It was a reference to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the insurgency of the early 1990s.

Once again, the video went viral. Only this time, it triggered a backlash. "Crazy! How they normalise jokes on real issues and tragedies," wrote one user on social media.

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