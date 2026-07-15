When Samay Raina Joked About Trying A Vegan Diet For 30 Days: "Lost All My Friends"

Vegan diets are often associated with weight loss and healthier eating. We often see people switching to plant-based meals in the hope of shedding a few extra kilos or improving their health. While the benefits of veganism continue to be widely debated, the lifestyle has also become a frequent subject of jokes and memes on social media.

Back in 2021, comedian Samay Raina joined the fun in an Instagram post, where he claimed he had spent 30 days eating only vegan food to lose weight.

Sharing a picture of himself sitting on a couch, Samay wrote, "I had decided to lose weight last month so I started eating only vegan food! It has been 30 days and I can already see the change in me. I have lost all my friends." Too good Samay, too good!

What Is Veganism?

Veganism is a philosophy and lifestyle that seeks to avoid exploiting and harming animals. It involves eating a fully plant-based diet and abstaining from meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. The practice extends to avoiding animal-derived materials like leather, fur, and cosmetics or medicines tested on animals.

More About Samay Raina

A year after staying away from the public eye following India's Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina made a strong comeback with his latest comedy special in April 2026. His stand-up special, titled Still Alive, was released on YouTube and has since racked up 68.6 million views.

Soon after, Samay Raina announced the second season of India's Got Latent. The show is currently streaming on Netflix and YouTube.