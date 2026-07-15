What It Costs To Stay At Thailand Wellness Retreat Where Mom-To-Be Samantha Is Staying

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans a glimpse into her latest wellness getaway. The actor is spending time at a luxurious retreat in Thailand. She shared a string of pictures and videos on Instagram, exercising, taking sound therapy sessions, and enjoying serene views at the beach.

Samantha captioned the carousel, "Wellness has always been my favourite kind of travel." She also tagged Chiva-Som Hua Hin, a world-renowned wellness retreat where not only can you enjoy an ultra-plush stay but also indulge in daily treatments, nutritious meals, physical analyses, and full access to fitness activities.

How Much Does A Stay Cost For A Couple At Chiva-Som Hua Hin?

A two-night stay for a couple at the ultra-luxury Chiva-Som Hua Hin wellness retreat carries an estimated total cost ranging from THB 119,000 to THB 262,000, which translates to approximately Rs 3,40,888 to Rs 7,50,526.

This baseline budget fluctuates depending on the booking season, your choice of accommodation, and whether you secure a promotional rate.

The resort typically requires a three-night minimum stay, but specialised packages like the "Chiva-Som Essentials" program occasionally allow two-night weekend bookings.

Opting for premium accommodations significantly raises the required investment. Couples choosing a high-tier luxury pavilion or an elite wellness suite will face higher base rates. You can choose from 16 retreats, including Ocean Rooms, Thai Pavilions, and suites with private jacuzzis or secluded gardens.

What's Included?

Chiva-Som operates as a fully inclusive health resort, which means your selected package covers almost all onboard living expenses. The cost encompasses your luxury room, three tailor-made wellness cuisine meals per person daily, and an initial health and physical analysis consultation upon arrival.

You also get access to dozens of daily fitness and yoga classes and one complimentary specialised spa treatment per person for every day of your stay.

Couples can count on a minor surplus for out-of-pocket expenses not covered by the baseline package, such as a private round-trip airport transfer between Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport and the beachfront property in Hua Hin.

Finally, reserving advanced medical aesthetics, intensive holistic therapies, or external local sightseeing tours will require separate on-site billing.

Chiva-Som Hua Hin is your tropical home by the sea, where you can experience a holistic approach that supports meaningful life change.