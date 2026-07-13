Sam Neill's Rs 172 Crore Fortune: A Look At Jurassic Park Star's Career, Winery, Real Estate

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Sam Neill, the beloved actor best known for his iconic portrayal of Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise. Neill died at the age of 78 on July 13 in Sydney, Australia.

His family released a statement on the actor's official Instagram account announcing that his death was "sudden and unexpected". The statement read, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free.”

Sam Neill Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sam Neill's net worth was around $18 million (Rs 172 crore) at the time of his death. His wealth came from a long career in film and television, voice work, producing, writing and entrepreneurial ventures.

Apart from acting, Neill also owned a successful winery in Alexandra, on New Zealand's South Island. The late actor founded Two Paddocks, a boutique estate that grew into one of New Zealand's premier organic wine brands, in 1993. The winery became a multi-decade passion project, completely distinct from his Hollywood celebrity profile.

Real Estate

Sam Neill's real estate holdings were just as varied as his career. The actor sold his Sydney residence in Double Bay in 2020 for about $3.6 million after listing it for $3.5 million to $4 million. The home included four bedrooms, an outdoor terrace and expansive windows overlooking a large yard. The house was originally bought for $839,000 in 1996 with his ex-wife, Noriko Watanabe.

His primary residence was on New Zealand's South Island, near his vineyard. A house in Wellington was another place he called home over the years.

Before his death, Sam Neill completed work on his upcoming projects. Audiences will see his final performances posthumously in the 2027 feature films Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and The Last Resort.

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