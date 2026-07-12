Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Marries Sharan Sharma In A Traditional Red Arpita Mehta Saree

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma officially tied the knot on July 11 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. While the celebration was filled with heartfelt moments, it was Akansha's elegant bridal ensemble that truly stood out. She opted for a traditional red Arpita Mehta saree for her big day.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Goes Traditional In An Arpita Mehta Saree

Styled by Ami Patel, Akansha's ensemble proved that understated can still be unforgettable. The bespoke floral-print saree was brought to life with vintage dull-gold embroidery, intricate falisa work and Arpita Mehta's signature tiny mirror embellishments. It also featured cutdana work along the edges.

The finely woven Banarasi drape added a rich traditional touch to the look. Akansha paired the red saree with a beige blouse adorned with intricate sequin work.

Minimal Makeup, Maximal Jewellery

For makeup, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor kept it minimal with nude pink lips, eyeliner and a tiny red bindi that tied the look together. Her hands were adorned with mehendi, in keeping with the festivities, but it was the jewellery that stole the show.

Rooted in classic Kundan and Polki craftsmanship, the set featured gemstones and uncut diamonds set in gold. Staying in line with the popular trend of contrast jewellery, green emeralds were paired with red and gold ornaments. The key pieces included a choker, maang tika and earrings.

The choker was a multi-layered bridal piece with intricate Kundan work in gold, accented with precious stone beads at the base. The maang tika matched the set, featuring a central circular floral motif with emerald teardrop drops. Heavy jhumkas with chains completed the ensemble.

She also wore a traditional bridal chura in gold, red and green, paired with a kaleera that hung majestically. A bejewelled haath phool on the back of her hand completed the look.

Sharan Sharma matched the moment in an ivory kurta and bundi jacket with delicate threadwork. He paired the top layer with clean white trousers and finished the look with classic black dress shoes.

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