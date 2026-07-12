Shiva-Inspired Necklace, Bandhani-Zardozi Couture: Dimple Kapadia, 69, Stuns At <i>The Odyssey</i> Premiere

People in their late 60s and early 70s often restrict themselves to a certain type of clothing, but not Dimple Kapadia. At 69, she is still serving fashion goals, and everyone, irrespective of their age, should take notes.

As director Christopher Nolan and the ensemble cast of The Odyssey were in Mumbai on July 11 for the film's premiere, Dimple Kapadia stole the spotlight.

The Bobby star arrived in an embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble and left no crumbs.

Dimple Kapadia At The Odyssey Premiere In Mumbai

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared that Dimple Kapadia wore one of the brand's creations to The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai.

She wore a black chamois 'Godart' coat embellished with hand-embroidered Bandhani motifs. The power shoulders not only elevated the look but also added drama while creating a structured silhouette. The floor-length coat further featured hand embroidery in vibrant Resham threads and Zardozi highlights that tied the entire look together.

The coat was paired with a sarong skirt and a black quilted waistcoat. Completing the look was jewellery from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The Talismati eye pendant necklace, inspired by Lord Shiva's third eye, was the showstopper. Crafted in gold, it was encrusted with diamonds and rubies.

The actor also styled Taweez-inspired hoop earrings and stacked golden bangles to complete the look. She carried a golden bag adorned with hand embroidery and motifs. The 69-year-old star left her blow-dried locks open, keeping them side-parted. As for makeup, she opted for nude lips, pink blush, and kohl-lined eyes.

Social Media Reactions

Needless to say that social media users were impressed with Dimple Kapadia's style game.

A user wrote, "Love how Bandhani is used in such a contemporary way. It made me smile because it reminded me of a few Bandhani designs I created recently. Great minds often find inspiration in the same beautiful traditions."

A second commented, "The boys at their best with the bestest!"

A third said, "Just stunning."

A fourth mentioned, "Wow! Breathtaking."

A fifth called Dimple Kapadia an "evergreen beauty."

A sixth said, "The epitome of grace and brilliance, redefining excellence in Indian cinema with every performance."

The Odyssey is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026. It stars Elliot Page, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Travis Scott, and Charlize Theron.

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