Dehradun Designer Alleges Sabyasachi Plagiarised Her Brooch Saree, 'Hid Her Comment' On Instagram

Sabyasachi is among the most revered fashion designers in India. People look up to him, dream of owning pieces from his collection, and admire him for taking Indian art and textile on global platforms.

But recently, he has been accused of plagiarism. Sabyasachi unveiled his new collection, titled Sari Edit, on Instagram. In one of the images, a model can be seen wearing a black saree featuring a 3D brooch. A Dehradun-based designer recently claimed that it was inspired by her 2017 design and that when she left a comment on the post, Sabyasachi's team hid it.

Designer Alleges Sabyasachi Plagiarised Her Saree, 'Hid Her Comment' On Gram

Ila Anoop, a Dehradun-based designer, opened the first store of Basho by Ila in the city in December 2018. She is an ex-Indian Air Force pilot who has served the country for 10 years.

Taking to Instagram, she claimed, "In 2017, while getting ready for an exhibition, I designed this brooch organza saree. I have been exploring this design ever since."

"Yesterday, I saw a similar brooch saree on your page. I smiled and expressed my fascination and thought it's a beautiful coincidence," she added.

"I wrote, 'It's fascinating to see these ideas reach a much wider audience through you.' But later, I noticed my comment was hidden. That moment made me write this poem 'Until My Comment Was Hidden,'" the designer said.

"I always looked up to you until my comment was hidden.

Your work inspired me like it inspires millions until my comment was hidden.

Whenever I saw a concept I had already explored appear on your page, I took it as validation until my comment was hidden.

Always thought it was a beautiful coincidence until my comment was hidden.

I dreamt of owning one of your pieces until my comment was hidden.

I shared without hesitation, I admired without fear until my comment was hidden.

I never expected recognition, I never expected a response.

I only expected that my voice will remain but my comment was hidden.

This hidden comment changed everything.

Sabya, why was my comment hidden?" Ila Anoop said in her poem, while questioning Sabyasachi.

"I'm just a person who loves creating. I always looked up to you. I had placed you on a pedestal. Your work inspired me, guided me, and encouraged me to keep creating. That's why this hurts," she wrote in her caption.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the image on Sabyasachi's Instagram page, a user wrote, "This particular brooch design is inspired by Basho By Ila... 100% undoubtedly.

Another wrote, "So shameful to steal the idea from a smaller designer and not give the credit."

Replying to Ila Anoop, a user commented, "I was told once by my mentor, 'If your work is being copied... it means your work was brilliant.'"

A second said, "I started following you after I saw this beautiful saree on your page. As I really wanted to buy it one day... Yes it was only you who designed it first... more power to you queen."

"I empathise with you but it's neither an imitation nor an inspiration. As you said, it's a 'coincidence' and that too regarding craft, not design. But it was worded in a way that claimed the design to be yours while giving them a backhanded compliment. Something that most big brands get daily. So maybe the team was trained to hide such comments," a third mentioned.

"This just tells you there's someone at Sabya quietly keeping a file on your designs !! I would say be careful , and prepare a legal file on them!" a fourth warned her.

It might have been just a coincidence, but the allegation that Sabyasachi's social media team hid the comment has made the incident controversial.

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