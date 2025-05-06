Met Gala 2025: Manish Malhotra And Sabyasachi Mukherjee Serve Style Goals In Black And White

The 2025 Met Gala was truly one for the books. India showed up and showed off in the best way possible. With the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and a dress code of "Tailored for You," the night was all about celebrating Black dandyism, sharp silhouettes, and bold personal style.

Indian icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani made their Met Gala debut- and they were not alone. Fashion powerhouses Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee also walked the famous Met stairs. While it was Manish's first time attending, Sabyasachi returned for round two.

Talking about Manish Malhotra's look- it was pure class with a desi twist. Known for styling Bollywood's biggest stars, Manish finally took the spotlight himself, and he did not disappoint. He wore a stunning black overcoat shrug, embroidered with gold details that gave off major royal vibes. Underneath, he kept things sharp with a crisp white shirt featuring dramatic bishop sleeves that looked classic yet cool.

But it was the accessories that really brought the look to life. A black tie, neatly pressed, was jazzed up with silver brooches set with emerald-hued stones that made the outfit look ethereal. The gold elephant-face brooch on his overcoat smart nod to Indian culture-added depth and meaning to the outfit.

To finish things off, Manish Malhotra opted for rugged black combat boots that balanced the glam but added an edge. His hair was waxed and looked slick and totally on point.

While Manish Malhotra brought the drama, Sabyasachi Mukherjee chose a more understated but no less impactful route for his second Met Gala appearance. The ace designer, who also styled SRK for the fashion event look, made a quiet yet powerful fashion statement that blended sophistication with individuality.

His look was all about fine tailoring, elegant layering, and subtle flair. He started with a classic white shirt- the kind that never goes out of style- and layered it first with a trench coat and then topped it off with an overcoat that featured a trailing hem. The soft, flowing trail added movement to the structured outfit, making it feel both regal and relaxed.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee kept it sharp with a pair of high-waisted black trousers that sat perfectly at his waist. For footwear, he chose shiny black dress shoes that tied the whole outfit together.

As always, Sabyasachi's accessories were thoughtfully chosen and full of character. He wore a bold choker, which made a subtle statement without screaming for attention. His hands were decked with multiple rings.

But the real head-turner? His headgear. The designer opted for a sleek piece that featured a brooch pinned at the front. It was not loud, but it was loaded with charm and detail.

Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee truly made India shine on the global stage at the Met Gala 2025.