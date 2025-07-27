ICW 2025: Victoria's Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Showstopper For Manish Malhotra

Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra took the Indian fashion world by storm by throwing his very own couture party on Saturday, July 26, 2025, which happened to be day 4 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. What's more, he got Victoria's secret model Alessandra Ambrosio to India for the first time ever to walk at this couture showcase. Alessandra didn't disappoint and turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra's exclusive show, dressed in not one but two stunning cocktail looks. The grace with which she owned the ramp teamed with the dazzling couture offered the perfect mix of Indian culture and global glamour.

What Alessandra Ambrosio Wore As Showstopper For Manish Malhotra

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio cascaded through the ramp in two stunning ensembles from Manish Malhotra's collection for the show. The first was a silver saree and the other was a pearl-embellished lehenga set that offered the perfect amalgamation of global appeal teamed with evergreen Indian craftsmanship.

Look one featured Alessandra wearing a shimmering silver saree-inspired ethnic ensemble with a modern face lift. It featured a bralette blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fish-cut floor grazing skirt, and attached rhinestones studded thread work palla draped on her right shoulder. The entire outfit was a sight for couture sore eyes being nothing but simply dazzling.

The look was completed with a jaw dropping diamond necklace teamed along with matching earrings, rings and a statement haath phool that added the Indian touch.

Look two, saw Alessandra wearing a cocktail lehenga set that was dripped in white pearls. It featured a silver bustier style blouse and an A-line lehenga that were dripping with pearls, crystals and all things shimmery. The sans straps blouse boasted of a plunging neckline, a fitted peplum silhouette, and the lehenga came with a larger than life voluminous flared design.

Accessories for this look included a rubies and diamonds studded statement necklace paired with matching earrings and a maang teeka to compliment the ensemble.

Alessandra's tresses were tied into a sleek centre-parted top-knot bun for both looks to let the star of the show - the couture pieces shine bright. Her makeup for the big night was an enchanting mix of a dewy complexion, blushed and bronzed cheeks and a glossy nude lip to tie the look together.

Apart from Victoria's Secret model Alessandra's ensemble, the other highlights of the couture showcase included the display of iconic Bollywood costumes designed by Manish Malhotra, including Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan sharara set, Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl saree, Kajol's green ensemble from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge that had a super nostalgic recall value for Bollywood buffs.

