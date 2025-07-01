Manish Malhotra On Designing Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Outfit: "Truly Special"

Grammy-award winning singer Beyoncé is currently busy with the Cowboy Carter Tour, which started on April 28, 2025. For her final Paris show on June 21, the singer wore a custom-made sequinned chaps and bodysuit designed by celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The bodysuit was adorned with over 10,000 Swarovski crystals. Manish Malhotra says designing for pop diva Beyonce has been an incredible experience.

The Beautiful Liar singer completed the look with black heels and kept her hair open. She opted for minimal accessories. At the concert, she was joined by her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for a duet.

Malhotra shared a series of pictures from the concert on his Instagram handle on Monday evening.

The 58-year-old designer said he is happy that Indian designs are becoming a part of global pop culture celebrations. He also designed for Beyonce's dance crew.

"Designing for @beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour, creating her custom sequins chaps and bodysuit, along with the chaps for her spectacular dance crew, has been an incredible experience. The closing show in Paris, with Beyoncé and @jayz on stage together, was such a powerful and unforgettable iconic moment. To see Indian design at the forefront of a global pop culture celebration like this is truly special. Happy to be part of this moment of music and fashion," he wrote in the caption.

Many international celebrities, including actor Jennifer Aniston, American reality TV stars and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and late singer Michael Jackson, among others, have previously opted for Manish Malhotra's designs.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour started on April 28 and will conclude on July 26.

