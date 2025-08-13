Advertisement

Singapore Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Less Than Rs 6,900 But There's A Catch

If Singapore is your dream destination, you can now live there with a Permanent Residency

All about Singapore's Permanent Residency. Photo: Unsplash

Known for its modern, efficient infrastructure and status as a global financial hub, Singapore is a hit among travellers and people who want to settle abroad. If Singapore is on your list, it is offering a Permanent Residency or PR that allows you to live and work there and opens a pathway to citizenship. 

Who Is Eligible For Singapore Permanent Residency

Singapore Permanent Residency allows foreign nationals to settle in Singapore permanently for a pre-specified period. People who are eligible get a blue identity card as proof of identity once there permanent residency is approved. 

You are eligible for a Singapore PR if you meet the following requirements: 

  • You are a student in Singapore who have resided in the country for at least two years.
  • Children under 21 who are born to someone who is a Singapore citizen or a PR holder. 
  • Someone married to a Singapore citizen or PR holder. 
  • You are a dependent of a Singapore citizen or PR holder. 
  • You are a foreigner who has invested a minimum of S$10 million (Rs 68,32,54,700 approximately).
  • You are an employee who has worked in Singapore for a long time and hold an Employment Pass, S Pass or other specified passes.

Document Required

  • Passport biodata page
  • Valid travel document
  • Valid Immigration Pass
  • Employment pass (if applicable)
  • Passport-size photographs of each applicant
  • Birth certificate
  • Educational certificates
  • Pay slips for the last six months
  • Identity documents for the sponsor
  • Reference letters from previous employers
  • Marriage certificate, if applicable
  • Spouse's educational and employment documents

All non-English documents must be accompanied by notarised translations.

How To Apply 

Step 1: Check eligibility and confirm it under a relevant scheme on the official e-Service Portal of Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
Step 2: Log in to the ICA e-Service portal via Singpass.
Step 3: Fill in the online application form and upload the required documents.
Step 4: Make the non-refundable payment of SGD 100 (approximately Rs 6,834). 
Step 5: The processing time is typically 4-6 months but the processing time may vary and may take longer. 
Step 6: Once approved, complete PR formalities, including obtaining a re-entry permit and NRIC (ID card). 

