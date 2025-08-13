Singapore Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Less Than Rs 6,900 But There's A Catch

Known for its modern, efficient infrastructure and status as a global financial hub, Singapore is a hit among travellers and people who want to settle abroad. If Singapore is on your list, it is offering a Permanent Residency or PR that allows you to live and work there and opens a pathway to citizenship.
Who Is Eligible For Singapore Permanent Residency
Singapore Permanent Residency allows foreign nationals to settle in Singapore permanently for a pre-specified period. People who are eligible get a blue identity card as proof of identity once there permanent residency is approved.
You are eligible for a Singapore PR if you meet the following requirements:
- You are a student in Singapore who have resided in the country for at least two years.
- Children under 21 who are born to someone who is a Singapore citizen or a PR holder.
- Someone married to a Singapore citizen or PR holder.
- You are a dependent of a Singapore citizen or PR holder.
- You are a foreigner who has invested a minimum of S$10 million (Rs 68,32,54,700 approximately).
- You are an employee who has worked in Singapore for a long time and hold an Employment Pass, S Pass or other specified passes.
ALSO READ: Want To Settle Abroad? Malta Is Offering A Permanent Residence Programme
Document Required
- Passport biodata page
- Valid travel document
- Valid Immigration Pass
- Employment pass (if applicable)
- Passport-size photographs of each applicant
- Birth certificate
- Educational certificates
- Pay slips for the last six months
- Identity documents for the sponsor
- Reference letters from previous employers
- Marriage certificate, if applicable
- Spouse's educational and employment documents
All non-English documents must be accompanied by notarised translations.
How To Apply
Step 1: Check eligibility and confirm it under a relevant scheme on the official e-Service Portal of Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
Step 2: Log in to the ICA e-Service portal via Singpass.
Step 3: Fill in the online application form and upload the required documents.
Step 4: Make the non-refundable payment of SGD 100 (approximately Rs 6,834).
Step 5: The processing time is typically 4-6 months but the processing time may vary and may take longer.
Step 6: Once approved, complete PR formalities, including obtaining a re-entry permit and NRIC (ID card).
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world