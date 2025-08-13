Singapore Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Less Than Rs 6,900 But There's A Catch

Known for its modern, efficient infrastructure and status as a global financial hub, Singapore is a hit among travellers and people who want to settle abroad. If Singapore is on your list, it is offering a Permanent Residency or PR that allows you to live and work there and opens a pathway to citizenship.

Who Is Eligible For Singapore Permanent Residency

Singapore Permanent Residency allows foreign nationals to settle in Singapore permanently for a pre-specified period. People who are eligible get a blue identity card as proof of identity once there permanent residency is approved.

You are eligible for a Singapore PR if you meet the following requirements:

You are a student in Singapore who have resided in the country for at least two years.

Children under 21 who are born to someone who is a Singapore citizen or a PR holder.

Someone married to a Singapore citizen or PR holder.

You are a dependent of a Singapore citizen or PR holder.

You are a foreigner who has invested a minimum of S$10 million (Rs 68,32,54,700 approximately).

You are an employee who has worked in Singapore for a long time and hold an Employment Pass, S Pass or other specified passes.

Document Required

Passport biodata page

Valid travel document

Valid Immigration Pass

Employment pass (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs of each applicant

Birth certificate

Educational certificates

Pay slips for the last six months

Identity documents for the sponsor

Reference letters from previous employers

Marriage certificate, if applicable

Spouse's educational and employment documents

All non-English documents must be accompanied by notarised translations.

How To Apply

Step 1: Check eligibility and confirm it under a relevant scheme on the official e-Service Portal of Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Step 2: Log in to the ICA e-Service portal via Singpass.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Make the non-refundable payment of SGD 100 (approximately Rs 6,834).

Step 5: The processing time is typically 4-6 months but the processing time may vary and may take longer.

Step 6: Once approved, complete PR formalities, including obtaining a re-entry permit and NRIC (ID card).