Sheikh Hasina's Crimes Against Humanity Verdict LIVE Updates: The Muhammad Yunus regime in Bangladesh has heightened security across Dhaka and other areas amid sporadic violence and crude bomb attacks ahead of the special tribunal's highly anticipated Monday verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of alleged crimes against humanity. The 78-year-old deposed leader defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial about whether she ordered a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising that ousted her in August 2024. She faces a possible death penalty if convicted in the highly anticipated ruling before the first polls since her overthrow.

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina's 15-year iron grip on Dhaka, and violence has marred campaigning for elections expected in February 2026. According to the United Nations, up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power, deaths that were central to her trial.

Prosecutors have filed five charges against Hasina, including failure to prevent murder, amounting to crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law. The trial has heard months of testimony in absentia alleging she ordered mass killings. She has called the trial a "jurisprudential joke".

Her co-accused include former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal -- also a fugitive -- and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is in custody and has pleaded guilty.

Here Are Live Updates On Sheikh Hasina's Crimes Against Humanity Verdict