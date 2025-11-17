Sheikh Hasina's Crimes Against Humanity Verdict LIVE Updates: The Muhammad Yunus regime in Bangladesh has heightened security across Dhaka and other areas amid sporadic violence and crude bomb attacks ahead of the special tribunal's highly anticipated Monday verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of alleged crimes against humanity. The 78-year-old deposed leader defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial about whether she ordered a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising that ousted her in August 2024. She faces a possible death penalty if convicted in the highly anticipated ruling before the first polls since her overthrow.
Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina's 15-year iron grip on Dhaka, and violence has marred campaigning for elections expected in February 2026. According to the United Nations, up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power, deaths that were central to her trial.
Prosecutors have filed five charges against Hasina, including failure to prevent murder, amounting to crimes against humanity under Bangladeshi law. The trial has heard months of testimony in absentia alleging she ordered mass killings. She has called the trial a "jurisprudential joke".
Her co-accused include former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal -- also a fugitive -- and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is in custody and has pleaded guilty.
Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is facing charges of crimes against humanity involving last year’s uprising that killed hundreds of people and ended her 15-year rule. The prosecution in a special tribunal has sought the death penalty for Hasina, exiled in India, and a former home minister, who is absconding. It did not recommend any penalty for a third suspect — a former police chief who became a state witness and pleaded guilty. Verdicts for all three are expected on Monday.
Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan face charges of crimes against humanity for the killing of hundreds of people during a student-led uprising in July and August of 2024. The United Nations in a February report said up to 1,400 may have been killed in the violence, while the country’s health adviser under the interim government said more than 800 people were killed and about 14,000 were injured. Both of them are being tried in absentia.
The verdict is set to come as local media reported new explosions of crude bombs in Dhaka, including one in front of the house of an adviser, equivalent to a Cabinet minister, on Sunday.
Ahead of a Bangladesh court's verdict on the alleged crimes against humanity committed during her tenure, the country's former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has said the allegations against her were false and that she did not care about such verdict
Bangladesh witnessed an unusually subdued Monday as heavy security deployment and deserted streets marked the tense hours ahead of the International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh (ICT-BD) verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of alleged crimes against humanity.
Dhaka, typically gridlocked on weekday mornings, woke to near-empty roads, with only scattered cars and rickshaws moving through heavily policed intersections. The eerie calm followed a night of sporadic arson and crude bomb attacks.
Unidentified assailants set ablaze the vehicle-dumping corner of a police station complex and detonated two crude devices outside the residence of an advisory council member to the interim government, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Multiple explosions were also reported at key intersections across Dhaka.
Sheikh Hasina To NDTV On Bangladesh Ouster: Painful To Leave My Homeland, Muhammad Yunus Government, Exile In India
Sheikh Hasina recounts the chaos of her August 5 ouster, the destruction of her family's historic home, and what she describes as a state-sanctioned assault on minorities and democracy.