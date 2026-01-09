"Unacceptable": UK MP On Killings Of Hindus In Bangladesh

UK MP and Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Priti Patel, on Friday termed the situation in Bangladesh "concerning and worrying" and called for protecting religious freedom in the South Asian nation. She urged the UK government to use its influence and convening powers to work to bring about stability in Bangladesh and a future, where religious freedom is protected and Hindus are safe.

In a letter written to the UK Foreign Secretary, Patel stated that there have been reports of at least six Hindus being killed in 18-day period and termed this level of persecution and violence "unacceptable." She recalled how the-then Minister of Indo-Pacific in December, 2024, stated that she had visited Bangladesh and was discussing the protection of religious minorities and asked the UK government about the direct contact they had made with Bangladesh authorities over the past weeks to discuss the current rise in violence.

"The reports of increasing religious violence and persecution in Bangladesh are deeply concerning and worrying. In recent weeks there have been reports of at least six Hindus being killed within an 18-day period. This level of persecution and violence is unacceptable. During an Urgent Question on attacks on the Hindu Community in Bangladesh in the House of Commons on 2 December 2024, the then Minister for the Indo-Pacific stated that she had visited Bangladesh and was discussing the protection of religious minorities and undertook to continue to monitor and the situation and make representations," wrote Patel.

"Given the increase in violence, can you advise what steps have been taken over the last year to monitor and make representations? Can you advise on what direct contacts you and your Ministers have had with the authorities in Bangladesh and your counterparts over the last few weeks in relation to the current increase in violence? What assurances have you received about the actions being taken to protect Hindu communities from violence and attacks? Have you engaged with the Bangladesh High Commissioner in the UK on these matters?," she added.

She asked the UK government about the work they were conducting with partners in the region to bring about stability in Bangladesh and respect and protections for the minorities.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) highlighted escalating attacks on minorities across the country, documenting over a hundred deaths within a seven-month period. The rights body alleged that violence reflects a nationwide pattern of targeting minorities rather than isolated incidents.

"Between June 6, 2025 -January 5, 2026, 116 minority deaths were documented across all 8 divisions and 45 districts of Bangladesh, spanning lynching, murder, and suspicious deaths. This is not isolated violence. It is a nationwide pattern of targeted atrocities," HRCBM posted on X.

