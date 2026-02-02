Peaceful Protests Across US Over Persecution of Minorities In Bangladesh

Demonstrators gathered in city centres across the United States on Saturday in coordinated, peaceful rallies to raise awareness about alleged violence against Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Organisers said events were held in more than 22 cities, with one of the largest turnouts in Artesia, where hundreds of people assembled for a morning march demanding justice and protection for the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

Participants described the effort as a humanitarian appeal for international attention and accountability. Many held placards calling for peace and protection of minorities, chanting "Om Shanti", a Sanskrit phrase meaning universal peace. Organisers emphasised that the gatherings were lawful, non-political, and focused on human rights.

The Artesia rally was coordinated by local community leaders with support from regional volunteers. Faith leaders and members of Jewish and other communities attended in solidarity, according to organisers.

"This is about ensuring the world pays attention to the suffering of vulnerable communities," Geeta Sikand, media representative of the Global Coalition for the Protection of Hindus in Bangladesh, said in a statement.

"We are asking for protection, accountability, and peace," she added.

Rallies were also reported in cities across the West, Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast, including gatherings near university campuses such as Princeton University. In colder regions, participants stood outdoors in sub-zero temperatures, underscoring what they described as the urgency of their message.

Speakers at multiple locations cited reports from rights advocates documenting attacks on Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian minorities in recent months. They called on international bodies and governments to increase scrutiny of the situation and to safeguard religious freedom. Some participants also referenced historical grievances, urging lawmakers in the United States, Europe, and India to recognise atrocities committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War as genocide.

Human rights observers note that Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of about 170 million people, has periodically faced communal tensions and episodes of violence affecting minorities. The Bangladeshi government has previously said it is committed to protecting all citizens and prosecuting perpetrators of sectarian violence.

Organisers said the nationwide demonstrations were designed to amplify awareness rather than disrupt daily life. "Raising our collective voice is the first step," said Dr Surendra Sharma, a Hindu community leader from Southern California. "We want peace, safety, and dignity for all communities."

As the Artesia march concluded, participants joined hands in a moment of silence, reiterating their call for global attention to what they described as a worsening humanitarian concern.

Demonstrators gathered in city centres across the United States on Saturday in coordinated, peaceful rallies to raise awareness about alleged violence against Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh. Organisers said events were held in more than 22 cities, with one of the largest turnouts in Artesia, where hundreds of people assembled for a morning march demanding justice and protection for the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

Participants described the effort as a humanitarian appeal for international attention and accountability. Many held placards calling for peace and protection of minorities, chanting "Om Shanti", a Sanskrit phrase meaning universal peace. Organisers emphasised that the gatherings were lawful, non-political, and focused on human rights.

The Artesia rally was coordinated by local community leaders with support from regional volunteers. Faith leaders and members of Jewish and other communities attended in solidarity, according to organisers.

"This is about ensuring the world pays attention to the suffering of vulnerable communities," Geeta Sikand, media representative of the Global Coalition for the Protection of Hindus in Bangladesh, said in a statement.

"We are asking for protection, accountability, and peace," she added.

Rallies were also reported in cities across the West, Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast, including gatherings near university campuses such as Princeton University. In colder regions, participants stood outdoors in sub-zero temperatures, underscoring what they described as the urgency of their message.

Speakers at multiple locations cited reports from rights advocates documenting attacks on Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian minorities in recent months. They called on international bodies and governments to increase scrutiny of the situation and to safeguard religious freedom. Some participants also referenced historical grievances, urging lawmakers in the United States, Europe, and India to recognise atrocities committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War as genocide.

Human rights observers note that Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of about 170 million people, has periodically faced communal tensions and episodes of violence affecting minorities. The Bangladeshi government has previously said it is committed to protecting all citizens and prosecuting perpetrators of sectarian violence.

Organisers said the nationwide demonstrations were designed to amplify awareness rather than disrupt daily life. "Raising our collective voice is the first step," said Dr Surendra Sharma, a Hindu community leader from Southern California. "We want peace, safety, and dignity for all communities."

As the Artesia march concluded, participants joined hands in a moment of silence, reiterating their call for global attention to what they described as a worsening humanitarian concern.

Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

The Yunus Government in Bangladesh has come under severe criticism for failing to protect minorities, mainly Hindus, as reports of lynching and killing of minorities have emerged regularly from the country. The protests come two weeks ahead of the national elections in Bangladesh, which have also come under criticism after the Yunus government banned the participation of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

The Yunus Government in Bangladesh has come under severe criticism for failing to protect minorities, mainly Hindus, as reports of lynching and killing of minorities have emerged regularly from the country. The protests come two weeks ahead of the national elections in Bangladesh, which have also come under criticism after the Yunus government banned the participation of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.