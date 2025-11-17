Pakistani Rapper Talha Anjum Drapes Indian Flag At Kathmandu Concert: "Will Do It Again"

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum has triggered a storm across social media after a viral moment from his recent concert in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Moment That Sparked The Controversy

During Anjum's performance of his diss track Kaun Talha, aimed at Indian Gully Gang rapper Naezy, a fan threw an Indian flag onto the stage.

Anjum caught it, swung it confidently and then draped it across his shoulders. Within minutes, the clip went viral, prompting a wave of criticism from Pakistani social media users.

Pakkstani rapper Talha Anjum wore Indian flag during his performance at a concert last night in Nepal..

What a beautiful gesture.. pic.twitter.com/q7xHe2zbxy — Eco Vibes 🌍 (@EcoVibeExplorer) November 16, 2025

Many argued that the gesture was insensitive, given the four-day war in May following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor. The escalation not only strained diplomatic ties further but also resulted in a ban on Pakistani artists and their music on major platforms including Spotify, Instagram and YouTube.

Anjum's Response Goes Viral

Facing severe backlash, Anjum addressed the controversy on X. He wrote, "My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I'll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu Rap is and will always be borderless.."

The feud between Anjum and Naezy began in mid-2024 when Naezy, during a podcast, casually remarked, "Kaun Talha?" when asked about collaborating with Pakistani artists. Anjum responded with a diss track, asserting his dominance in the South Asian rap scene.

ALSO READ: Who Is Deepti Bhatnagar? Meet Dharmendra's Daughter-In-Law Who Left Films To Become A Travel Vlogger